OG Anunoby returns for Knicks after missing 9 games with a hamstring injury

NEW YORK (AP) — OG Anunoby returned to the New York Knicks’ starting lineup Friday night after missing nine games with a strained left hamstring.

Anunoby was hurt early in a victory over Miami on Nov. 14. He warmed up before the game against Utah before the Knicks decided he was healthy enough to play.

Anunoby is averaging 15.8 points and is regarded as the Knicks’ top defensive player.

Josh Hart, who moved back into the starting lineup shortly after Anunoby went out, remained among the starters along with Jalen Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns and Mikal Bridges.

