O’Brien’s hat trick sends Sirens past Torrent for 4-3 win

DALLAS (AP) — Casey O’Brien recorded a hat trick scoring a goal in each period including the game winner with…

DALLAS (AP) — Casey O’Brien recorded a hat trick scoring a goal in each period including the game winner with 4:20 left and the New York Sirens beat the Seattle Torrent 4-3 on Sunday.

The two squared off as part of the PWHL’s Takeover Tour with Sunday’s neutral game tilt played in Dallas.

O’Brien’s goals were her first of the season, Jaime Bourbonnais tallied three assists with a pair coming on goals by O’Brien and on the game-tying goal by Maddi Wheeler with 11:27 remaining.

The back-and-forth affair saw the Torrent get a goal each from Danielle Serdachny, Mikyla Grant-Mentis and Lexi Adzija with Grant-Mentis assisting on Adzija’s goal.

With the score knotted at 3-all, Serdachny was called for hooking at the 15:26 mark giving New York (3-5-0-0) a one-man advantage. Sarah Fillier and Bourbonnais each put shots on goal before O’Brien beat Hannah Murphy for the Sirens’ first lead of the game.

Seattle fell to 3-4-0-1.

Up Next

Seattle travels to Toronto on Saturday.

New York hosts Vancouver on New Year’s Eve.

___

AP women’s hockey: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-hockey

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.