No. 3 South Carolina handles Penn State 95-55 behind Edwards’ career night

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Joyce Edwards had a career-high 29 points and four blocks as No. 3 South Carolina used a strong third quarter to beat Penn State 95-55 on Sunday.

The Gamecocks (10-1) had just eight players and were missing 6-foot-6 starter Madina Okot and reserve freshman Agot Makeer. But behind Edwards scoring inside, South Carolina started 19-3 after the break to take control over the Lady Lions (6-4).

Ta’Niya Latson added 18 points while two other starters, Raven Johnson and Tessa Johnson, scored 15 points apiece.

Edwards, a sophomore, had a basket in the final period to surpass her previous best of 28 against Florida in February.

NO. 2 TEXAS 89, NO. 13 BAYLOR 54

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Preseason AP All-America forward Madison Booker had 27 points and eight rebounds as Texas stayed undefeated with a victory over turnover-plagued Baylor in a matchup of former conference rivals.

Texas (12-0) took control of the game with a 16-0 run in the first quarter when six different Longhorns players scored and Baylor had six turnovers in that span of just over 4 1/2 minutes. The Bears finished with a season-high 30 turnovers, their most since Nov. 9, 2008, which led to 42 points for Texas.

Baylor leading scorer Taliah Scott was injured midway through the second quarter after turning her right foot on a move to the basket and didn’t return. Scott, Yuting Deng and Marcayla Johnson each had nine points for the Bears (10-2), and Darianna Littlepage-Buggs had 14 rebounds.

Jordan Lee scored 19 points while Rory Harmon had 12 points and 10 assists for Texas, which is 5-0 this season against AP Top 25 teams.

After trailing by five points early, the Longhorns got even at 11 when Lee had a steal and a free throw after being fouled. They went ahead to stay a half-minute later when Lee had another steal on an errant pass and drove for a layup.

Harmon’s three-point play in that big run made it 23-11 with 3:16 left in the first quarter, and Texas maintained a double-digit lead from there.

NO. 8 TCU 89, JACKSONVILLE 49

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Olivia Miles had 15 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists for her second consecutive triple-double and TCU stretched its school-record home winning streak to 32 games with a win over Jacksonville.

Miles now has her first two triple-doubles for TCU (11-0) and her eight overall are the most for an active player. She had six in four seasons for Notre Dame, including in back-to-back games last December.

The latest triple-double came eight days after Miles had 15 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists in a 95-40 win over UTEP. She also has at least 15 points and five assists in all 11 games, an NCAA record at the start of a season.

Clara Silva had 21 points and 10 rebounds for the Horned Frogs, who had only a seven-point lead before opening the second half with a 17-2 run. Marta Suarez finished with 15 points.

Mychal White had 17 points, including 13 of 14 free throws, for Jacksonville (7-2).

NO. 10 IOWA ST. 81, NORTHERN IOWA 53

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Addy Brown had 21 of her season-high 28 points in the first half, and Iowa State routed in-state rival Northern Iowa with national scoring leader Audi Crooks sitting out with an injury.

Crooks, who averages 27.6 points per game, was injured Wednesday in the Cyclones’ win over No. 11 Iowa. She was expected to finish return-to-play protocol early this week, the school announced, without disclosing the nature of the injury.

The Cyclones (12-0) are out to their best start since the 2013-14 team was a program-best 14-0.

Alisa Williams made her first career start in Crooks’ place and scored 11 points and grabbed five boards.

Brown knocked down four 3-point shots in the first half, and the Cyclones broke open the game with a 34-6 run spanning the first and second halves. The lead grew to 33 points in the middle of the fourth quarter.

Jada Williams had eight assists to go with 10 points.

NO. 22 LOUISVILLE 76, NO. 12 NORTH CAROLINA 66, OT

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Laura Ziegler had 17 points, Elif Istanbulluoglu scored 16 and Louisville shut out North Carolina in overtime, winning in the Tar Heels’ Atlantic Coast Conference opener.

It was all Louisville in the extra period after Indya Nivar missed two free throws for the Tar Heels (9-3, 0-1) with 5 seconds left in regulation and Imari Berry hit the second of two foul shots for the Cardinals with less than a second remaining to force OT tied at 66-all.

Skylar Jones and Berry both made a basket and two free throws as Louisville (10-3, 2-0) outscored the Tar Heels 10-0 in overtime for the victory.

Ziegler made 6 of 12 shots with three 3-pointers, and grabbed eight rebounds for Louisville. Istanbulluoglu hit 6 of 11 shots with two 3-pointers. Berry totaled 13 points and seven rebounds off the bench. Tajianna Roberts had 11 points and four steals, while Jones, another reserve, scored half her eight points in OT.

Reserve Taliyah Henderson led the Tar Heels with 13 points on 5-for-5 shooting with three 3-pointers. Cierra Toomey totaled 12 points and eight rebounds and Nyla Harris contributed 11 points and nine boards. Nivar and Lanie Grant both scored 10.

NO. 15 KENTUCKY 77, BELMONT 69

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Amelia Hassett had 19 points with five 3-pointers and grabbed 10 rebounds to help Kentucky prevail over Belmont.

Clara Strack had 18 points and eight rebounds and Tonie Morgan 18 points and nine assists. Jordan Obi added 13 points and 10 rebounds for the Wildcats (11-1), who shot 40% and struggled from the arc on 8-of-31 shooting but outrebounded the Bruins by 20.

Tuti Jones made four 3s and finished with 24 points and 10 rebounds for Belmont (4-6). Sanaa Tripp had 16 points and Hilary Fuller added 11 points. The Bruins shot 37%.

NO. 17 MISSISSIPPI 91, SOUTH CAROLINA ST. 32

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Latasha Lattimore scored 18 points, Tianna Thompson added 16 off the bench, and Mississippi blew out South Carolina State.

Mississippi trailed 7-3 in the early going but did not allow a point in the final six minutes of the first quarter. The Rebels led 18-7 after one and added the first 11 points of the second quarter for a 26-0 run that lasted close to 10 minutes. Mississippi led 39-16 at the half.

The Rebels were up 62-25 with a minute to go in the third quarter. Ole Miss scored the first 14 points of the fourth quarter and had a 29-4 advantage in the final period.

Mississippi shot 54%, made 7 of 14 3-pointers and connected on 26 of 29 free throws. The Rebels scored 42 points after 29 South Carolina State turnovers.

NO. 18 TENNESSEE 112, WINTHROP 40

Janiah Barker scored 20 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, Mia Pauldo also had a double-double, and Tennessee routed Winthrop.

Barker, a senior forward, made 6 of 7 shots with 3 of 4 3-pointers and made all five of her free throws. She passed 1,000 career points.

Pauldo had 18 points, 10 assists and four steals. Nya Robertson scored 13 points, Talaysia Cooper 12 and Alyssa Latham 10 for the Lady Vols (7-2).

Ryiah Wilson scored 12 points for Winthrop (7-5).

Tennessee’s 39-point second quarter led to a 66-17 halftime lead. The Lady Vols shot 55% overall, made nine 3-pointers and had a 21-0 advantage in points after turnovers. Tennessee added 27 points in the third quarter and led 93-30 heading to the fourth.

Tennessee’s 72-point win came one year to the day since their record-setting 139-59 win over North Carolina Central. In that game, Tennessee set the NCAA record with 30 made 3-pointers and the 139 points established a new program high.

The Lady Vols have won seven of their past eight games.

NO. 19 NOTRE DAME 78, JAMES MADISON 65

HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — Cassandre Prosper scored 24 points, Malaya Cowles added a season-high 17 and Notre Dame defeated James Madison.

Prosper hit 11 of 16 shots and added six rebounds plus three assists. Cowles had five steals and four rebounds. Hannah Hidalgo added 13 points, six rebounds, four assists and four steals.

The Fighting Irish (8-2) buried four 3-pointers and built a 25-12 lead through the first quarter and they were up by double digits until 7 1/2 minutes were left in the fourth. Their biggest lead of the first half was 36-18 midway through the second quarter and they led 40-26 at halftime.

Notre Dame was up 56-36 with 3 1/2 minutes left in the third before JMU rallied. The Dukes’ 7-1 run to open the final period got them within 61-52. Cowles made a layup and Vanessa DeJesus drained a 3-pointer to restore a 14-point advantage and Notre Dame led by at least 12 points for the remainder.

NO. 21 OHIO STATE 85, TOLEDO 60

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Kennedy Cambridge scored 23 points and Ohio State pulled away in the second half to beat Toledo in a sixth straight victory for the Buckeyes.

Cambridge made 10 of 15 shots and 3 of 4 free throws for the Buckeyes (9-1), who improve to 6-0 at home. She also had four rebounds and four steals.

Chance Gray added 15 points for Ohio State. Jaloni Cambridge totaled 12 points, eight assists and four steals. T’yana Todd scored 10 and Kylee Kitts snagged 13 rebounds and scored seven.

Reserve Ella Weaver made four 3-pointers, scoring a career-high 21 to lead the Rockets (3-5), who fall to 1-3 on the road. Patricia Anumgba scored 13.

Weaver hit two 3-pointers — the second with two seconds left — and scored eight to help Toledo take a 20-17 lead into the second period after there were 11 lead changes.

Faith Fedd-Robinson hit a jumper to stretch Toledo’s lead to five to start the second, but Kennedy Cambridge, a junior, had two baskets and her sophomore sister Jaloni added a layup to cap an 11-0 run as Ohio State moved in front. Ella Hobbs and Kitts tipped in misses in the final 19 seconds to put the Buckeyes up 37-33 at halftime.

NO. 24 NEBRASKA 85, ILLINOIS ST. 44

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Petra Bozan scored 14 points, Britt Prince added 13 and Nebraska outscored Illinois State 21-2 in the opening quarter in cruising to a win to remain unbeaten.

Amiah Hargrove and Eliza Maupin added 11 points each for a bench that saw six reserves play double-digit minutes and score 58 points for the Cornhuskers (11-0), who are unbeaten in seven home games this season.

Kya Hurt scored 18 points and Addison Martin had 12 for the Redbirds (5-6).

Nebraska scored the first eight points of the game before the Redbirds got their only bucket of the opening period with Hargrove scoring seven points.

It was 40-21 at halftime and 62-35 after three quarters before the Cornhuskers outscored Illinois State 23-9 in the final period.

NO. 25 MICHIGAN ST 90, DEPAUL 46

CHICAGO (AP) — Kennedy Blair scored 16 points on 6-of-6 shooting, Isaline Alexander made 6 of 8 from the field and finished with 15 points, and Michigan State beat DePaul.

Blair hit 4 of 5 from the free-throw line and finished with seven rebounds and five assists. Grace VanSlooten added 14 points, Rashunda Jones 13 and Jalyn Brown scored 11 for Michigan State (9-1).

Shakara McCline scored 12 points for DePaul (3-9), which beat UMass-Lowell 78-48 last time out to snap a five-game skid.

Brown scored the final seven points in a 21-4 run that gave Michigan State a 13-point lead with 90 seconds left in the first quarter. Kate Novic scored in the paint to trim the Blue Demons deficit to 21-13 going into the second, but Blair made a basket that pushed the lead into double figures for good with 8:37 left in the first half and sparked a 12-4 run. Brown made a layup to cap the spurt that made it 33-16 with 4:45 until halftime.

