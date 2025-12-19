Nicole Hensley makes 27 saves as Frost ends Fleet’s undefeated streak, 5-2

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kendall Coyne Schofield scored her league-leading fifth goal of the season and Nicole Hensley made…

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kendall Coyne Schofield scored her league-leading fifth goal of the season and Nicole Hensley made 27 saves and Minnesota Frost beat the undefeated Boston Fleet 5-2 on Friday night.

Coyne Schofield found the back of the net, poking in a rebound in the first period. Dominique Petrie scored on a tip-in, and the Frost went into the first intermission up 2-0.

After Fleet goalie Aerin Frankel stopped a breakaway early in the second period, the puck got away from her and Britta Curl-Salemme scored on the rebound.

Boston swung momentum its way when it scored two goals in 23 seconds in the third from Olivia Mobley and Riley Brengman. With just over a minute, the Fleet pulled Frankel, and the Frost put away two empty net goals to win their first home game of the season.

Frankel made 25 saves on 28 shots.

Up next

The Fleet will travel to Ottawa to face the Charge on Dec. 27.

The Frost will host the Charge in Chicago on Dec. 21 as part of the league’s Takeover Tour.

___

AP women’s hockey: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-hockey

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.