NHL sends memo about wearing helmets in pregame warmups

NEW YORK (AP) — The NHL has sent a memo to its teams about a rule that requires certain players to wear helmets in pregame warmups.

The memo was sent to all 32 clubs on Tuesday night. All players who debuted in the 2019-20 season or later are required to wear helmets during warmups.

Within the past few days, Ottawa and New Jersey were in violation of Rule 9.6, which went onto effect in 2022. The Senators, playing at Vegas, were hoping to end a losing streak at T-Mobile Arena, while the Devils were celebrating defenseman Brenden Dillon’s 1,000th game.

Neither team was expected to be punished beyond a warning.

Players who have been in the NHL since before 2019 are grandfathered into being able to choose whether to go helmet-less. The league also has barred players from continuing to play without a helmet during games and prevented them from removing the head protection before fighting.

Injuries have happened during warmups from falls or errant pucks, including Taylor Hall getting cut by a skate in 2012.

Visors on helmets were agreed to by the league and the NHLPA in 2013, also grandfathered. Four players remain without one.

