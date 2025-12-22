Neymar has minor left knee surgery and hopes to reach the World Cup

SAO PAULO (AP) — Neymar underwent minor surgery on his left knee, his club Santos said on Monday. The 33-year-old…

SAO PAULO (AP) — Neymar underwent minor surgery on his left knee, his club Santos said on Monday.

The 33-year-old Neymar previously said he wanted to fix the pains that have sidelined him from several matches this year. The arthroscopy was performed by Rodrigo Lasmar, who also works with the Brazil squad. The procedure was minimally invasive and treated problems inside joints.

Last weekend, the striker said during a music event in Sao Paulo he still hoped to play in the World Cup and score in the final. Brazil coach Carlo Ancelotti, appointed in May, has yet to pick Neymar.

“We will do the impossible to bring this cup to Brazil,” Neymar said. “In July, you can remind us of it. Hi, Ancelotti, helps us out!”

Neymar has struggled to recover since he tore his ACL in October 2023 in World Cup qualifying. He returned to boyhood club Santos in January and played only 19 of the 38 rounds of Brazil’s Serie A, which started in April. He scored eight goals. His goals in the final rounds helped Santos avoid relegation.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.