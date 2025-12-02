Newcastle striker Wissa left out of Congo squad for Africa Cup of Nations

KINSHASA, Congo (AP) — Newcastle striker Yoane Wissa will miss the Africa Cup of Nations after being left out of…

KINSHASA, Congo (AP) — Newcastle striker Yoane Wissa will miss the Africa Cup of Nations after being left out of Congo’s squad.

Wissa joined Newcastle for a reported 55 million pounds ($75 million) on the final day of the summer transfer window but has yet to play for the club after returning from national team duty with Congo with an injury sustained in a World Cup qualifier against Senegal on Sept. 9.

The 29-year-old Wissa is back in training at Newcastle but that has come too late for the player to be included in Congo’s squad for the Africa Cup, which begins on Dec. 21 in Morocco.

Wissa has played only two games all season and they were both for Congo in World Cup qualifiers in early September. He had limited training with Brentford’s senior squad during preseason and then did not play in any of the team’s first three Premier League games, because he wanted a transfer — one he eventually secured with the move to Newcastle, which is in the Champions League this season.

Among those selected by Congo in a squad announced late Monday were Premier League players Arthur Masuaku, Noah Sadiki (both Sunderland), Aaron Wan-Bissaka (West Ham) and Axel Tuanzebe (Burnley).

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.