Ravindra’s 171, Latham’s 145 give New Zealand a 481-run lead over West Indies in the 1st test

CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand (AP) — Rachin Ravindra at his best can make it look like he is batting on a…

CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand (AP) — Rachin Ravindra at his best can make it look like he is batting on a different pitch. He was at his best Thursday as his 176 helped New Zealand take complete control of the first test against the West Indies on the third day.

Ravindra put on 279 for New Zealand’s third wicket, batting for most of the last two sessions with his captain Tom Latham who made 145. Both were out in sight of stumps at which New Zealand was 417-4, a lead of 481 after leading by 64 on the first innings.

Of those 417 runs, 200 came from 50 boundaries, 27 of which were hit by Ravindra. Will Young was 20 and Michael Bracewell 6 at stumps and a declaration is likely either overnight or early on the fourth day.

Latham did the hard work for much of the New Zealand second innings, batting through the last hour on the second day in fading light, then through lunch, tea and into the last session on the third day to reach his first century in 40 innings over three years. His uncharacteristically jubilant celebration showed just how much it meant to break that drought.

Latham reached a dogged and exemplary century from 179 deliveries with nine fours. Ravindra reached his fourth test century, his second in consecutive tests, from 108 balls with 16 fours and the first six of the New Zealand second innings.

“Rachin played fantastically well,” Latham said. “It was a great day for batting and a great position we’re in now.

“He’s pretty high-octane for a guy whose got every shot in the book. I think the way that he played was fantastic.”

Ravindra opened up parts of the field that no other batter had been able to reach. He played the pull shot, especially, with exquisite timing and power for a high percentage of his boundaries.

Latham’s innings was a feat of endurance and character. In the first innings, he scratched out 24 runs from 85 balls — admittedly in conditions that favored the West Indies seamers — but looked like a batter searching for form.

The short period in which he batted with Devon Conway before stumps on Wednesday seemed to revitalize him. The opening pair rushed to 32 in seven overs in conditions that became so dark the pacers could no longer bowl.

Latham and Conway (37) put on 84 for New Zealand’s first wicket and New Zealand was 100-2 when Kane Williamson (9) departed to the last ball before lunch.

Ravindra joined Latham after the break and his immediate ability to raise the scoring rate influenced Latham who added his second 50 runs from 61 balls.

Latham reached his 14th test century on his home ground, surrounded by family. It was like coming home in the sense of finding again the balance that saw him score 252 against Bangladesh on Hagley Oval in 2022.

Ravindra made only 3 in the first innings, was bowled by a good ball but on Thursday found the form that saw him score an unbeaten 165 against Zimbabwe in his previous test.

His innings wasn’t chanceless. Has dropped on 8 and 13, the first a hard chance to midwicket, the second a simple chance to first slip but from them on he was commanding. He finally was out, bowled by a yorker from Ojay Shields three overs before the end of the day.

The partnership with Latham was important because New Zealand’s batting lineup lineup was depleted. Tom Blundell who came in at No. 6 in the first innings has a hamstring strain and will not take any further part in the match. Latham, as well as captaining New Zealand and opening the batting, now must also keep wicket.

New Zealand is the only test-playing nation yet to complete a match in the new World Test Championship cycle. New Zealand’s only other test series in 2025 was against Zimbabwe in August, a 2-0 series win.

____

AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.