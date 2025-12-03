New York visits Ottawa after shootout win

New York Rangers (14-12-2, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Ottawa Senators (13-9-4, in the Atlantic Division) Ottawa, Ontario; Thursday, 7…

New York Rangers (14-12-2, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Ottawa Senators (13-9-4, in the Atlantic Division)

Ottawa, Ontario; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Rangers visit the Ottawa Senators after the Rangers beat the Dallas Stars 3-2 in overtime.

Ottawa has gone 6-3-2 in home games and 13-9-4 overall. The Senators are 2-6-1 when they serve more penalty minutes than their opponent.

New York has a 14-12-2 record overall and an 11-4-1 record on the road. The Rangers are 12-1-1 in games they score at least three goals.

Thursday’s game is the first time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jake Sanderson has six goals and 15 assists for the Senators. Fabian Zetterlund has four goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

Will Cuylle has eight goals and eight assists for the Rangers. Mika Zibanejad has four goals and six assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Senators: 5-4-1, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.6 assists, 3.8 penalties and 8.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

Rangers: 5-5-0, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.7 assists, 3.4 penalties and 8.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Senators: None listed.

Rangers: None listed.

