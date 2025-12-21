New York visits Nashville after shootout victory

New York Rangers (18-15-4, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Nashville Predators (14-16-4, in the Central Division) Nashville, Tennessee; Sunday, 7…

New York Rangers (18-15-4, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Nashville Predators (14-16-4, in the Central Division)

Nashville, Tennessee; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rangers -122, Predators +102; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Rangers visit the Nashville Predators after the Rangers knocked off the Philadelphia Flyers 5-4 in a shootout.

Nashville has a 9-9-2 record at home and a 14-16-4 record overall. The Predators have given up 118 goals while scoring 96 for a -22 scoring differential.

New York is 18-15-4 overall and 13-5-1 in road games. The Rangers have a -6 scoring differential, with 94 total goals scored and 100 given up.

Sunday’s game is the second meeting between these teams this season. The Rangers won 6-3 in the last matchup. Artemi Panarin led the Rangers with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luke Evangelista has five goals and 19 assists for the Predators. Steven Stamkos has seven goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

Mika Zibanejad has 12 goals and 15 assists for the Rangers. Panarin has five goals and five assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Predators: 6-4-0, averaging 3.5 goals, 6.2 assists, five penalties and 11.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

Rangers: 5-3-2, averaging 2.3 goals, 4.1 assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

INJURIES: Predators: None listed.

Rangers: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

