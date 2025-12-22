New York takes losing streak into matchup with New Jersey

New Jersey Devils (20-15-1, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. New York Islanders (19-13-4, in the Metropolitan Division) Elmont, New York;…

New Jersey Devils (20-15-1, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. New York Islanders (19-13-4, in the Metropolitan Division)

Elmont, New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Islanders will try to break a three-game slide when they take on the New Jersey Devils.

New York has a 19-13-4 record overall and a 4-4-2 record in Metropolitan Division play. The Islanders have given up 99 goals while scoring 102 for a +3 scoring differential.

New Jersey is 20-15-1 overall and 3-4-1 against the Metropolitan Division. The Devils are 7-3-1 in games they score one or more power-play goals.

The matchup Tuesday is the second time these teams play this season. The Islanders won 3-2 in overtime in the last meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matthew Schaefer has nine goals and 15 assists for the Islanders. Anders Lee has four goals and six assists over the past 10 games.

Timo Meier has 11 goals and 12 assists for the Devils. Paul Cotter has three goals and one assist over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Islanders: 6-3-1, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.7 assists, 3.1 penalties and 6.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game.

Devils: 4-6-0, averaging 1.8 goals, three assists, 2.7 penalties and 5.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

INJURIES: Islanders: None listed.

Devils: None listed.

