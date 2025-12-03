New York takes home win streak into matchup with Charlotte

Charlotte Hornets (6-15, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. New York Knicks (13-7, fourth in the Eastern Conference) New York;…

Charlotte Hornets (6-15, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. New York Knicks (13-7, fourth in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Knicks -9.5; over/under is 237.5

BOTTOM LINE: New York hosts Charlotte trying to prolong its three-game home winning streak.

The Knicks have gone 10-7 against Eastern Conference teams. New York is the Eastern Conference leader with 14.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Mitchell Robinson averaging 4.5.

The Hornets are 5-10 in conference games. Charlotte has a 5-9 record against teams over .500.

The Knicks are shooting 47.2% from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points lower than the 49.7% the Hornets allow to opponents. The Hornets average 115.2 points per game, 1.7 more than the 113.5 the Knicks allow to opponents.

The two teams play for the second time this season. The Knicks defeated the Hornets 129-101 in their last meeting on Nov. 27. Jalen Brunson led the Knicks with 33 points, and Brandon Miller led the Hornets with 18 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Karl-Anthony Towns is averaging 22.1 points, 11.7 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Knicks. Mikal Bridges is averaging 8.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Miles Bridges is scoring 21.7 points per game with 6.1 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Hornets. Kon Knueppel is averaging 18.0 points and 6.0 rebounds while shooting 38.9% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knicks: 6-4, averaging 118.7 points, 44.3 rebounds, 26.5 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.2 points per game.

Hornets: 2-8, averaging 112.7 points, 42.0 rebounds, 24.4 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.9 points.

INJURIES: Knicks: Landry Shamet: out (shoulder), OG Anunoby: out (hamstring).

Hornets: Grant Williams: out (acl), Pat Connaughton: out (calf), Josh Green: out (shoulder), Brandon Miller: out (shoulder), Tre Mann: out (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

