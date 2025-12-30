New York plays San Antonio on 3-game win streak

New York Knicks (23-9, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (23-9, second in the Western Conference) San…

New York Knicks (23-9, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (23-9, second in the Western Conference)

San Antonio; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New York will look to keep its three-game win streak alive when the Knicks take on San Antonio.

The Spurs have gone 11-4 at home. San Antonio ranks fifth in the Western Conference in team defense, allowing just 113.6 points while holding opponents to 46.5% shooting.

The Knicks have gone 8-7 away from home. New York is sixth in the Eastern Conference with 27.2 assists per game led by Jalen Brunson averaging 6.6.

The Spurs average 13.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 fewer makes per game than the Knicks give up (14.6). The Knicks are shooting 47.8% from the field, 1.3% higher than the 46.5% the Spurs’ opponents have shot this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: De’Aaron Fox is averaging 21.6 points and six assists for the Spurs. Victor Wembanyama is averaging 26.0 points over the last 10 games.

Mikal Bridges is shooting 52.4% and averaging 16.4 points for the Knicks. Brunson is averaging 5.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spurs: 8-2, averaging 120.9 points, 49.6 rebounds, 26.6 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.7 points per game.

Knicks: 8-2, averaging 119.6 points, 47.5 rebounds, 26.6 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.4 points.

INJURIES: Spurs: None listed.

Knicks: Mitchell Robinson: out (ankle), Landry Shamet: out (shoulder), Josh Hart: out (ankle), Ariel Hukporti: day to day (mouth).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

