New York hosts San Antonio after Brunson’s 40-point showing

San Antonio Spurs (18-7, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. New York Knicks (18-7, second in the Eastern Conference)

Las Vegas; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New York faces the San Antonio Spurs after Jalen Brunson scored 40 points in the New York Knicks’ 132-120 victory over the Orlando Magic.

The Knicks have gone 13-1 at home. New York has a 1-1 record in one-possession games.

The Spurs are 9-5 on the road. San Antonio is fifth in the Western Conference with 45.1 rebounds per game led by Keldon Johnson averaging 6.5.

The 121.0 points per game the Knicks average are 5.8 more points than the Spurs allow (115.2). The Spurs are shooting 48.3% from the field, 2.3% higher than the 46.0% the Knicks’ opponents have shot this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Karl-Anthony Towns is shooting 47.4% and averaging 22.4 points for the Knicks. OG Anunoby is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Devin Vassell is scoring 15.7 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Spurs. De’Aaron Fox is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knicks: 9-1, averaging 121.3 points, 45.3 rebounds, 26.4 assists, 8.6 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 50.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.4 points per game.

Spurs: 7-3, averaging 120.3 points, 45.0 rebounds, 23.2 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.5 points.

INJURIES: Knicks: Landry Shamet: out (shoulder), Miles McBride: out (ankle).

Spurs: None listed.

