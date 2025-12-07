New York brings 3-game win streak into matchup against Florida

New York Islanders (16-10-3, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Florida Panthers (13-12-2, in the Atlantic Division) Sunrise, Florida; Sunday, 5…

New York Islanders (16-10-3, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Florida Panthers (13-12-2, in the Atlantic Division)

Sunrise, Florida; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -167, Islanders +140; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Islanders visit the Florida Panthers looking to prolong a three-game win streak.

Florida has a 9-6-2 record at home and a 13-12-2 record overall. The Panthers have an 11-4-0 record in games they score at least three goals.

New York has a 16-10-3 record overall and a 9-4-1 record on the road. The Islanders have a 13-1-3 record in games they score three or more goals.

Sunday’s game is the first time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Evan Rodrigues has scored eight goals with six assists for the Panthers. Carter Verhaeghe has five goals and seven assists over the past 10 games.

Ryan Pulock has 13 assists for the Islanders. Bo Horvat has scored five goals and added one assist over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 4-5-1, averaging 3.5 goals, 6.1 assists, 4.4 penalties and 9.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.

Islanders: 6-3-1, averaging 2.4 goals, 3.7 assists, 2.3 penalties and 6.7 penalty minutes while giving up 1.6 goals per game.

INJURIES: Panthers: None listed.

Islanders: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

