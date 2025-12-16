New York and Vancouver square off for non-conference matchup

Vancouver Canucks (12-17-3, in the Pacific Division) vs. New York Rangers (16-14-4, in the Metropolitan Division) New York; Tuesday, 7…

Vancouver Canucks (12-17-3, in the Pacific Division) vs. New York Rangers (16-14-4, in the Metropolitan Division)

New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rangers -135, Canucks +113; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Rangers and the Vancouver Canucks meet in a non-conference matchup.

New York has a 16-14-4 record overall and a 4-9-3 record in home games. The Rangers have a 14-1-1 record when scoring three or more goals.

Vancouver has an 8-7-2 record on the road and a 12-17-3 record overall. The Canucks are 3-5-1 in games they serve more penalty minutes than their opponents.

The teams play Tuesday for the second time this season. The Rangers won 2-0 in the last meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Artemi Panarin has 11 goals and 23 assists for the Rangers. Mika Zibanejad has four goals and six assists over the past 10 games.

Kiefer Sherwood has 13 goals and four assists for the Canucks. Linus Karlsson has two goals and one assist over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 5-3-2, averaging 2.8 goals, five assists, 2.9 penalties and 6.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

Canucks: 3-6-1, averaging two goals, 3.4 assists, 4.1 penalties and 8.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Rangers: None listed.

Canucks: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.