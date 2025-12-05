New York and Colorado hit the ice for non-conference matchup

Colorado Avalanche (19-2-6, in the Central Division) vs. New York Rangers (15-12-2, in the Metropolitan Division) New York; Saturday, 12:30…

Colorado Avalanche (19-2-6, in the Central Division) vs. New York Rangers (15-12-2, in the Metropolitan Division)

New York; Saturday, 12:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Rangers and the Colorado Avalanche take the ice in a non-conference matchup.

New York has a 15-12-2 record overall and a 3-8-1 record on its home ice. The Rangers have a 5-1-1 record in games they score one or more power-play goals.

Colorado is 8-2-4 on the road and 19-2-6 overall. The Avalanche have a 7-0-2 record in games they convert at least one power play.

The teams play Saturday for the second time this season. The Avalanche won 6-3 in the previous meeting. Nathan MacKinnon led the Avalanche with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Will Cuylle has scored eight goals with eight assists for the Rangers. Artemi Panarin has four goals and nine assists over the past 10 games.

MacKinnon has 22 goals and 24 assists for the Avalanche. Brock Nelson has scored six goals with six assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 5-5-0, averaging 2.9 goals, 5.3 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

Avalanche: 8-1-1, averaging 4.1 goals, 6.9 assists, three penalties and 6.3 penalty minutes while giving up 1.7 goals per game.

INJURIES: Rangers: None listed.

Avalanche: None listed.

