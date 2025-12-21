New Orleans takes on Dallas, aims for 5th straight win

Dallas Mavericks (11-18, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (7-22, 14th in the Western Conference) New Orleans;…

Dallas Mavericks (11-18, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (7-22, 14th in the Western Conference)

New Orleans; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans will try to continue its four-game win streak with a victory against Dallas.

The Pelicans are 2-6 against Southwest Division opponents. New Orleans averages 13.5 turnovers per game and is 5-12 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Mavericks are 2-5 against opponents in the Southwest Division. Dallas is sixth in the Western Conference scoring 51.4 points per game in the paint led by Anthony Davis averaging 12.6.

The Pelicans score 115.3 points per game, 1.6 fewer points than the 116.9 the Mavericks allow. The Mavericks’ 46.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.6 percentage points lower than the Pelicans have given up to their opponents (48.9%).

The teams play for the third time this season. The Mavericks won the last matchup 118-115 on Nov. 22. Cooper Flagg scored 29 points to help lead the Mavericks to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trey Murphy III is averaging 21.2 points, 6.4 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.6 steals for the Pelicans. Zion Williamson is averaging 29 points and seven rebounds over the last 10 games.

Flagg is averaging 18.8 points, 6.4 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Mavericks. Klay Thompson is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pelicans: 4-6, averaging 122.6 points, 44.4 rebounds, 26.8 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 122.6 points per game.

Mavericks: 6-4, averaging 119.7 points, 42.4 rebounds, 26.9 assists, 7.3 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 50.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.5 points.

INJURIES: Pelicans: Herbert Jones: day to day (head), Dejounte Murray: out (leg).

Mavericks: Dereck Lively II: out for season (foot), Kyrie Irving: out (knee), Dante Exum: out for season (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

