New Orleans plays Portland on home losing streak

Portland Trail Blazers (9-15, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (3-22, 15th in the Western Conference)

New Orleans; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Trail Blazers -5.5; over/under is 237.5

BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans hosts Portland looking to stop its four-game home losing streak.

The Pelicans are 1-19 against Western Conference opponents. New Orleans has a 1-10 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Trail Blazers are 7-10 in Western Conference play. Portland has a 4-5 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Pelicans average 11.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 fewer makes per game than the Trail Blazers give up (12.5). The Trail Blazers’ 44.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.6 percentage points lower than the Pelicans have given up to their opponents (49.8%).

The teams play for the second time this season. The Trail Blazers won the last matchup 125-117 on Nov. 13, with Shaedon Sharpe scoring 35 points in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trey Murphy III is shooting 47.7% and averaging 21.0 points for the Pelicans. Jose Alvarado is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Deni Avdija is averaging 25.8 points, 7.2 rebounds and 6.3 assists for the Trail Blazers. Jerami Grant is averaging 21 points and seven rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pelicans: 1-9, averaging 119.2 points, 42.9 rebounds, 26.7 assists, 8.9 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 126.1 points per game.

Trail Blazers: 3-7, averaging 112.7 points, 48.7 rebounds, 23.6 assists, 7.0 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.0 points.

INJURIES: Pelicans: Dejounte Murray: out (leg), Zion Williamson: out (abductor), Jordan Poole: day to day (quad).

Trail Blazers: Scoot Henderson: out (hamstring), Matisse Thybulle: out (thumb), Robert Williams III: out (illness), Jrue Holiday: day to day (calf), Blake Wesley: out (foot), Donovan Clingan: day to day (leg), Damian Lillard: out for season (achilles).

