New Orleans plays Chicago, looks to stop road losing streak

New Orleans Pelicans (4-22, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (10-14, 11th in the Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulls -5.5; over/under is 241.5

BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans will try to end its six-game road losing streak when the Pelicans face Chicago.

The Bulls have gone 6-5 in home games. Chicago is eighth in the NBA with 17.4 fast break points per game led by Coby White averaging 3.9.

The Pelicans are 1-10 on the road. New Orleans is 4-12 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 13.4 turnovers per game.

The Bulls average 13.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 fewer makes per game than the Pelicans give up (15.3). The Bulls average 114.2 points per game, 8.5 fewer points than the 122.7 the Bulls give up.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Pelicans won the last matchup 143-130 on Nov. 25. Zion Williamson scored 29 points to help lead the Pelicans to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matas Buzelis is scoring 13.8 points per game and averaging 5.5 rebounds for the Bulls. Josh Giddey is averaging 26.0 points and 7.0 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Trey Murphy III is scoring 21.2 points per game with 6.4 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Pelicans. Bryce McGowens is averaging 23.0 points and 7.0 rebounds while shooting 72.7% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 2-8, averaging 112.3 points, 42.8 rebounds, 26.0 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 123.9 points per game.

Pelicans: 2-8, averaging 122.0 points, 44.4 rebounds, 27.8 assists, 8.4 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 126.3 points.

INJURIES: Bulls: Ayo Dosunmu: out (thumb), Noa Essengue: out for season (shoulder), Kevin Huerter: out (hamstring).

Pelicans: Dejounte Murray: out (leg), Zion Williamson: out (abductor).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.