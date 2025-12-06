NCAA Women’s Basketball Top 25 Schedule

All Times EST Saturday’s Games No. 8 TCU (9-0) vs. UTEP (7-0), 2 p.m. No. 12 Iowa (8-0) at Rutgers…

All Times EST

Saturday’s Games

No. 8 TCU (9-0) vs. UTEP (7-0), 2 p.m.

No. 12 Iowa (8-0) at Rutgers (7-2), 6 p.m.

No. 24 Oklahoma State (9-1) vs. Mississippi Valley State (1-6), 3 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

No. 1 UConn (8-0) vs. DePaul (2-7), 1 p.m.

No. 2 Texas (9-0) vs. Prairie View A&M (2-5), 3 p.m.

No. 3 South Carolina (8-1) vs. North Carolina Central (1-7), Noon

No. 4 UCLA (8-1) vs. Oregon (10-0), 3 p.m.

No. 5 LSU (9-0) at New Orleans (0-7), 4 p.m.

No. 6 Michigan (7-1) vs. Purdue (5-3), Noon

No. 7 Maryland (10-0) at Minnesota (6-2), 4 p.m.

No. 9 Oklahoma (8-1) vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore (6-5), 2 p.m.

No. 10 Iowa State (9-0) vs. Northern Illinois (2-6), 2 p.m.

No. 11 North Carolina (8-2) vs. Boston University (3-5), Noon

No. 13 Ole Miss (8-0) vs. Kansas State (5-5) at St. Joseph, Mo., 3 p.m.

No. 14 Baylor (8-1) vs. UTSA (3-4), 3 p.m.

No. 16 USC (6-2) vs. No. 21 Washington (8-0), 8 p.m.

No. 17 Kentucky (9-1) vs. Central Michigan (5-3), Noon

No. 18 Notre Dame (5-2) at Florida State (4-6), 2 p.m.

No. 20 Michigan State (8-0) at Wisconsin (6-3), 6 p.m.

No. 22 Louisville (7-3) vs. New Hampshire (3-6), Noon

No. 23 Ohio State (6-1) at Northwestern (6-2), 2 p.m.

