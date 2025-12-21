NCAA Women’s Basketball Top 25 Fared-Week

No. 1 UConn (12-0) beat Marquette 89-53; beat No. 11 Iowa 90-64. No. 2 Texas (14-0) beat Northwestern State 96-38;…

No. 1 UConn (12-0) beat Marquette 89-53; beat No. 11 Iowa 90-64.

No. 2 Texas (14-0) beat Northwestern State 96-38; beat South Dakota State 70-51.

No. 3 South Carolina (12-1) beat South Florida 103-44; beat Florida Gulf Coast 105-43.

No. 4 UCLA (11-1) beat Cal Poly 115-28; beat Long Beach State 106-44.

No. 5 LSU (13-0) beat Morgan State 91-33; beat UT Arlington 110-45.

No. 6 Michigan (10-1) beat Oakland 97-54.

No. 7 Maryland (13-0) beat Central Connecticut 98-30.

No. 8 Oklahoma (11-1) did not play.

No. 9 TCU (13-0) beat Arkansas-Pine Bluff 109-54; beat Kansas State 77-55.

No. 10 Iowa State (13-0) beat Kansas 79-76.

No. 11 Iowa (10-2) lost to No. 1 UConn 90-64.

No. 12 Kentucky (12-1) beat Wright State 96-53.

No. 13 Vanderbilt (12-0) beat South Florida 87-58; beat Albany 64-35; beat Texas Southern 96-46.

No. 14 Ole Miss (11-1) beat Mississippi Valley State 102-34.

No. 15 Baylor (11-3) beat Southern University 77-60; lost to Texas Tech 61-60.

No. 16 Louisville (12-3) beat Eastern Kentucky 76-51; beat No. 17 Tennessee 89-65.

No. 17 Tennessee (7-3) lost to No. 16 Louisville 89-65.

No. 18 North Carolina (11-3) beat UNC Wilmington 84-34; beat Charleston Southern 93-74.

No. 19 USC (8-3) beat Cal Poly 86-39.

No. 20 Notre Dame (8-2) did not play.

No. 21 Ohio State (10-1) beat Norfolk State 79-45.

No. 22 Washington (10-2) lost to Stanford 67-62; beat Pacific 90-50.

No. 23 Nebraska (12-0) beat California Baptist 87-56.

No. 24 Michigan State (10-1) beat Indiana State 115-66.

No. 25 Princeton (11-1) beat George Mason 71-69, OT.

