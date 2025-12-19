NCAA Women’s Basketball Top 25 Daily Fared

Thursday No. 1 UConn (11-0) did not play. Next: vs. No. 11 Iowa, Saturday. No. 2 Texas (13-0) did not…

Thursday

No. 1 UConn (11-0) did not play. Next: vs. No. 11 Iowa, Saturday.

No. 2 Texas (13-0) did not play. Next: at South Dakota State, Sunday.

No. 3 South Carolina (11-1) beat South Florida 103-44. Next: at Florida Gulf Coast, Saturday.

No. 4 UCLA (10-1) did not play. Next: vs. Long Beach State, Saturday.

No. 5 LSU (12-0) did not play. Next: vs. UT Arlington, Sunday.

No. 6 Michigan (9-1) did not play. Next: vs. Oakland, Sunday.

No. 7 Maryland (12-0) did not play. Next: vs. Central Connecticut, Friday.

No. 8 Oklahoma (11-1) did not play. Next: TBA.

No. 9 TCU (12-0) did not play. Next: vs. Kansas State, Saturday.

No. 10 Iowa State (12-0) did not play. Next: vs. Kansas, Sunday.

No. 11 Iowa (10-1) did not play. Next: at No. 1 UConn, Saturday.

No. 12 Kentucky (11-1) did not play. Next: vs. Wright State, Friday.

No. 13 Vanderbilt (11-0) beat Albany 64-35. Next: vs. Texas Southern, Saturday.

No. 14 Ole Miss (11-1) did not play. Next: vs. Old Dominion, Sunday.

No. 15 Baylor (11-2) beat Southern University 77-60. Next: vs. Texas Tech, Sunday.

No. 16 Louisville (11-3) did not play. Next: vs. No. 17 Tennessee, Saturday.

No. 17 Tennessee (7-2) did not play. Next: at No. 16 Louisville, Saturday.

No. 18 North Carolina (10-3) did not play. Next: vs. Charleston Southern, Sunday.

No. 19 USC (8-3) beat Cal Poly 86-39. Next: at California, Sunday.

No. 20 Notre Dame (8-2) did not play. Next: vs. Bellarmine, Sunday.

No. 21 Ohio State (10-1) beat Norfolk State 79-45. Next: vs. No. 4 UCLA, Sunday, Dec. 28.

No. 22 Washington (9-1) did not play. Next: at Stanford, Friday.

No. 23 Nebraska (11-0) did not play. Next: vs. California Baptist, Sunday.

No. 24 Michigan State (9-1) did not play. Next: vs. Indiana State, Sunday.

No. 25 Princeton (10-1) did not play. Next: at George Mason, Saturday.

