NCAA Women’s Basketball Top 25 Daily Fared

Tuesday

No. 1 UConn (10-0) did not play. Next: vs. Marquette, Wednesday.

No. 2 Texas (12-0) did not play. Next: vs. Northwestern State, Wednesday.

No. 3 South Carolina (10-1) did not play. Next: at South Florida, Thursday.

No. 4 UCLA (10-1) beat Cal Poly 115-28. Next: vs. Long Beach State, Saturday.

No. 5 LSU (12-0) beat Morgan State 91-33. Next: vs. UT Arlington, Sunday.

No. 6 Michigan (9-1) did not play. Next: vs. Oakland, Sunday.

No. 7 Maryland (12-0) did not play. Next: vs. Central Connecticut, Friday.

No. 8 Oklahoma (11-1) did not play. Next: TBA.

No. 9 TCU (12-0) beat Arkansas-Pine Bluff 109-54. Next: vs. Kansas State, Saturday.

No. 10 Iowa State (12-0) did not play. Next: vs. Kansas, Sunday.

No. 11 Iowa (10-1) did not play. Next: at No. 1 UConn, Saturday.

No. 12 Kentucky (11-1) did not play. Next: vs. Wright State, Friday.

No. 13 Vanderbilt (10-0) did not play. Next: vs. Albany, Thursday.

No. 14 Ole Miss (10-1) did not play. Next: vs. Mississippi Valley State, Wednesday.

No. 15 Baylor (10-2) did not play. Next: vs. Southern University, Thursday.

No. 16 Louisville (10-3) did not play. Next: vs. Eastern Kentucky, Wednesday.

No. 17 Tennessee (7-2) did not play. Next: at No. 16 Louisville, Saturday.

No. 18 North Carolina (9-3) did not play. Next: vs. UNC Wilmington, Wednesday.

No. 19 USC (7-3) did not play. Next: vs. Cal Poly, Thursday.

No. 20 Notre Dame (8-2) did not play. Next: vs. Bellarmine, Sunday.

No. 21 Ohio State (9-1) did not play. Next: vs. Norfolk State, Thursday.

No. 22 Washington (9-1) did not play. Next: at Stanford, Friday.

No. 23 Nebraska (11-0) did not play. Next: vs. California Baptist, Sunday.

No. 24 Michigan State (9-1) did not play. Next: vs. Indiana State, Sunday.

No. 25 Princeton (10-1) did not play. Next: at George Mason, Saturday.

