NCAA Women’s Basketball Top 25 Daily Fared

Saturday

No. 1 UConn (8-0) did not play. Next: vs. DePaul, Sunday.

No. 2 Texas (9-0) did not play. Next: vs. Prairie View A&M, Sunday.

No. 3 South Carolina (8-1) did not play. Next: vs. North Carolina Central, Sunday.

No. 4 UCLA (8-1) did not play. Next: vs. Oregon, Sunday.

No. 5 LSU (9-0) did not play. Next: at New Orleans, Sunday.

No. 6 Michigan (7-1) did not play. Next: vs. Purdue, Sunday.

No. 7 Maryland (10-0) did not play. Next: at Minnesota, Sunday.

No. 8 TCU (10-0) beat UTEP 95-40. Next: vs. Jacksonville, Sunday, Dec. 14.

No. 9 Oklahoma (8-1) did not play. Next: vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore, Sunday.

No. 10 Iowa State (9-0) did not play. Next: vs. Northern Illinois, Sunday.

No. 11 North Carolina (8-2) did not play. Next: vs. Boston University, Sunday.

No. 12 Iowa (9-0) beat Rutgers 79-36. Next: at No. 10 Iowa State, Wednesday.

No. 13 Ole Miss (8-0) did not play. Next: at Kansas State, Sunday.

No. 14 Baylor (8-1) did not play. Next: vs. UTSA, Sunday.

No. 15 Vanderbilt (9-0) did not play. Next: TBA.

No. 16 USC (6-2) did not play. Next: vs. No. 21 Washington, Sunday.

No. 17 Kentucky (9-1) did not play. Next: vs. Central Michigan, Sunday.

No. 18 Notre Dame (5-2) did not play. Next: at Florida State, Sunday.

No. 19 Tennessee (6-2) did not play. Next: vs. Winthrop, Sunday, Dec. 14.

No. 20 Michigan State (8-0) did not play. Next: at Wisconsin, Sunday.

No. 21 Washington (8-0) did not play. Next: at No. 16 USC, Sunday.

No. 22 Louisville (7-3) did not play. Next: vs. New Hampshire, Sunday.

No. 23 Ohio State (6-1) did not play. Next: at Northwestern, Sunday.

No. 24 Oklahoma State (10-1) beat Mississippi Valley State 133-46. Next: at No. 9 Oklahoma, Saturday.

No. 25 West Virginia (7-2) did not play. Next: vs. Georgia Tech, Thursday.

