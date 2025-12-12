NCAA Men’s Div I Soccer Glance

All Times EST First Round At higher seed Thursday, Nov. 20 Duke 1, Fairleigh Dickinson 0 Cornell 4, Lafayette 0…

All Times EST

First Round

At higher seed

Thursday, Nov. 20

Duke 1, Fairleigh Dickinson 0

Cornell 4, Lafayette 0

Denver 2, UC Irvine 0

Siena 1, Seton Hall 1, Seton Hall adavances 3-0 on penalty kicks

Grand Canyon 0 UCLA 0, Grand Canyon advances 3-1 on penalty kicks

Elon 0 UNC-Greensboro 0, UNC-Greensboro advances 4-3 on penalty kicks

W. Michigan 1, Clemson 0

Notre Dame 1, Michigan 0

N. Florida 2, North Carolina 2, North Carolina advances 6-5 on penalty kicks

Hofrstra 2, Syracuse 0

Kansas City 1, Lindenwood 0

UCF 3, Florida Atlantic 2

West Virginia 4, St. John’s 3, 2OT

Marshall 1, Cleveland State 0

Saint Louis 2, Kentucky 1, 2OT

Washington 3, Oregon St. 2, 2OT

Second Round

Sunday, Nov. 23

Saint Louis 1, Indiana 0

Hofstra 3, Vermont 2

Furman 1, W. Michigan 0

North Carolina 1, Maryland 1, Maryland advances 4-3 on penalty kicks

Akron 1, Notre Dame 0

UConn 3, Cornell 1

Duke 2, Princeton 1

Georgetown 2, UCF 0

Virginia 2, UNC-Greensboro 2, UNC-Greensboro advances 4-3 on penalty kicks

Bryant 1, Seton Hall 0

NC State 2, Marshall 0

Washington 1, SMU 0

High Point 3, West Virginia 2

Stanford 1, Kansas City 0

Grand Canyon 2, San Diego 1

Portland 2, Denver 2, Portland advances 5-4 on penalty kicks

Third Round

Saturday, Nov. 29

Maryland 3, UConn 0

Georgetown 2, High Point 1

Portland 1, Grand Canyon 0

Sunday, Nov. 30

Furman 3, Hofstra 3, 2OT, Furman advances 5-4 on penalty kicks

Akron 2, Duke 0

NC State 2, UNC Greensboro 0

Bryant 2, Saint Louis 2, 2OT, Saint Louis wins 4-3 on penalty kicks.

Washington 1, Stanford 0

Quarterfinals

Friday, Dec. 5

Furman 1, Portland 0

Saturday, Dec. 6

Washington 3, Maryland 1

Saint Louis 3, Akron 2

NC State 3, Georgetown 2

Semifinals

Friday, Dec. 12 at Cary, N.C.

Washington 3, Furman 1

NC State 2, Saint Louis 1

Championship

Monday, Dec. 15 at Cary, N.C.

NC State vs. Washington, 7 p.m.

_____

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.