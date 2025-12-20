NCAA Men’s Basketball Top 25 Schedule

All Times EST Saturday’s Games No. 1 Arizona (10-0) vs. San Diego State (6-3) at Phoenix, 10:30 p.m. No. 3…

All Times EST

Saturday’s Games

No. 1 Arizona (10-0) vs. San Diego State (6-3) at Phoenix, 10:30 p.m.

No. 3 Duke (11-0) vs. No. 19 Texas Tech (8-3) at New York, 8 p.m.

No. 6 Purdue (10-1) vs. No. 21 Auburn (8-3) at Indianapolis, 6:30 p.m.

No. 8 Houston (10-1) vs. No. 14 Arkansas (9-2) at Newark, N.J., 5:30 p.m.

No. 9 Michigan State (10-1) vs. Oakland (6-6) at Detroit, Noon

No. 11 Louisville (9-2) vs. Montana (6-6), Noon

No. 12 North Carolina (10-1) vs. Ohio State (8-2) at Atlanta, 3 p.m.

No. 22 St. John’s (7-3) vs. Kentucky (7-4) at Atlanta, 12:30 p.m.

No. 23 Virginia (9-1) vs. Maryland (6-5), 6 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

No. 2 Michigan (10-0) vs. La Salle (4-8), 4 p.m.

No. 4 Iowa State (11-0) vs. Long Beach State (3-9), 6 p.m.

No. 5 UConn (11-1) at DePaul (8-4), 4:30 p.m.

No. 7 Gonzaga (11-1) vs. Oregon (6-5) at Portland, Ore., 6 p.m.

No. 13 Vanderbilt (11-0) at Wake Forest (9-3), 1 p.m.

No. 15 Nebraska (11-0) vs. North Dakota (5-9), 8 p.m.

No. 16 Alabama (8-3) vs. Kennesaw State (8-3) at Huntsville, Ala., 2 p.m.

No. 20 Tennessee (8-3) vs. Gardner-Webb (2-12), 3 p.m.

No. 23 Florida (7-4) vs. Colgate (6-5), Noon

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.