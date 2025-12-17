NCAA Men’s Basketball Top 25 Schedule

All Times EST Wednesday’s Games No. 7 Gonzaga (10-1) vs. Campbell (5-5), 9 p.m. No. 13 Vanderbilt (10-0) at Memphis…

All Times EST

Wednesday’s Games

No. 7 Gonzaga (10-1) vs. Campbell (5-5), 9 p.m.

No. 13 Vanderbilt (10-0) at Memphis (4-5), 7 p.m.

No. 16 Alabama (7-3) vs. South Florida (6-4), 8 p.m.

No. 23 Florida (6-4) vs. St. Francis (PA) (2-9), 6:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

No. 25 Georgia (9-1) vs. Western Carolina (4-6), 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

No. 10 BYU (10-1) vs. Abilene Christian (7-4), 9:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

No. 1 Arizona (10-0) vs. San Diego State (5-3) at Phoenix, 10:30 p.m.

No. 3 Duke (11-0) vs. No. 19 Texas Tech (8-3) at New York, 8 p.m.

No. 6 Purdue (10-1) vs. No. 21 Auburn (8-3) at Indianapolis, 6:30 p.m.

No. 8 Houston (10-1) vs. No. 14 Arkansas (9-2) at Newark, N.J., 5:30 p.m.

No. 9 Michigan State (10-1) vs. Oakland (5-6) at Detroit, Noon

No. 11 Louisville (9-2) vs. Montana (6-5), Noon

No. 12 North Carolina (10-1) vs. Ohio State (8-2) at Atlanta, 3 p.m.

No. 22 St. John’s (7-3) vs. Kentucky (7-4) at Atlanta, 12:30 p.m.

No. 23 Virginia (9-1) vs. Maryland (6-5), 6 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

No. 2 Michigan (10-0) vs. La Salle (4-7), 4 p.m.

No. 4 Iowa State (11-0) vs. Long Beach State (2-9), 6 p.m.

No. 5 UConn (11-1) at DePaul (8-4), 4:30 p.m.

No. 7 Gonzaga (10-1) vs. Oregon (5-5) at Portland, Ore., 6 p.m.

No. 13 Vanderbilt (10-0) at Wake Forest (8-3), 1 p.m.

No. 15 Nebraska (11-0) vs. North Dakota (4-9), 8 p.m.

No. 16 Alabama (7-3) vs. Kennesaw State (8-2) at Huntsville, Ala., 2 p.m.

No. 20 Tennessee (8-3) vs. Gardner-Webb (1-12), 3 p.m.

No. 23 Florida (6-4) vs. Colgate (6-5), Noon

