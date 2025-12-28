NCAA Men’s Basketball Top 25 Fared-Week

No. 1 Arizona (12-0) beat Bethune-Cookman 107-71. No. 2 Michigan (11-0) did not play. No. 3 Iowa State (12-0) did…

No. 1 Arizona (12-0) beat Bethune-Cookman 107-71.

No. 2 Michigan (11-0) did not play.

No. 3 Iowa State (12-0) did not play.

No. 4 UConn (12-1) did not play.

No. 5 Purdue (11-1) did not play.

No. 6 Duke (11-1) did not play.

No. 7 Gonzaga (12-1) did not play.

No. 8 Houston (11-1) did not play.

No. 9 Michigan State (11-1) did not play.

No. 10 BYU (12-1) beat Eastern Washington 109-81.

No. 11 Vanderbilt (12-0) did not play.

No. 12 North Carolina (12-1) beat East Carolina 99-51.

No. 13 Nebraska (12-0) did not play.

No. 14 Alabama (9-3) did not play.

No. 15 Texas Tech (9-3) did not play.

No. 16 Louisville (10-2) did not play.

No. 17 Kansas (10-3) beat Davidson 90-61.

No. 18 Arkansas (9-3) did not play.

No. 19 Tennessee (9-3) did not play.

No. 20 Illinois (9-3) beat Missouri 91-48.

No. 21 Virginia (11-1) beat American 95-51.

No. 22 Florida (8-4) did not play.

No. 23 Georgia (11-1) beat West Georgia 103-74.

No. 24 USC (12-1) did not play.

No. 25 Iowa (10-2) did not play.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.