NCAA Men’s Basketball Top 25 Fared-Week

No. 1 Arizona (10-0) beat Abilene Christian 96-62.

No. 2 Michigan (10-0) did not play.

No. 3 Duke (11-1) beat Lipscomb 97-73; lost to No. 19 Texas Tech 82-81.

No. 4 Iowa State (11-0) did not play.

No. 5 UConn (11-1) beat Butler 79-60.

No. 6 Purdue (11-1) beat No. 21 Auburn 88-60.

No. 7 Gonzaga (11-1) beat Campbell 98-70.

No. 8 Houston (11-1) beat No. 14 Arkansas 94-85.

No. 9 Michigan State (11-1) beat Toledo 92-69; beat Oakland 79-70.

No. 10 BYU (11-1) beat Pacific 93-57; beat Abilene Christian 85-67.

No. 11 Louisville (10-2) lost to No. 20 Tennessee 83-62; beat Montana 94-54.

No. 12 North Carolina (11-1) beat East Tennessee State 77-58; beat Ohio State 71-70.

No. 13 Vanderbilt (11-0) beat Memphis 77-70, OT.

No. 14 Arkansas (9-3) beat Queens 108-80; lost to No. 8 Houston 94-85.

No. 15 Nebraska (11-0) did not play.

No. 16 Alabama (8-3) beat South Florida 104-93.

No. 17 Kansas (9-3) beat Towson 73-49.

No. 18 Illinois (8-3) did not play.

No. 19 Texas Tech (9-3) beat Northern Colorado 101-90; beat No. 3 Duke 82-81.

No. 20 Tennessee (8-3) beat No. 11 Louisville 83-62.

No. 21 Auburn (8-4) lost to No. 6 Purdue 88-60.

No. 22 St. John’s (7-4) beat DePaul 79-66; lost to Kentucky 78-66.

No. 23 Virginia (10-1) beat Maryland 80-72.

No. 23 Florida (7-4) beat St. Francis (PA) 102-61.

No. 25 Georgia (10-1) beat Western Carolina 112-82.

