NCAA Men’s Basketball Top 25 Daily Fared

Friday

No. 1 Arizona (10-0) did not play. Next: vs. San Diego State, Saturday.

No. 2 Michigan (10-0) did not play. Next: vs. La Salle, Sunday.

No. 3 Duke (11-0) did not play. Next: vs. No. 19 Texas Tech, Saturday.

No. 4 Iowa State (11-0) did not play. Next: vs. Long Beach State, Sunday.

No. 5 UConn (11-1) did not play. Next: at DePaul, Sunday.

No. 6 Purdue (10-1) did not play. Next: vs. No. 21 Auburn, Saturday.

No. 7 Gonzaga (11-1) did not play. Next: at Oregon, Sunday.

No. 8 Houston (10-1) did not play. Next: at No. 14 Arkansas, Saturday.

No. 9 Michigan State (10-1) did not play. Next: vs. Oakland, Saturday.

No. 10 BYU (11-1) beat Abilene Christian 85-67. Next: TBA.

No. 11 Louisville (9-2) did not play. Next: vs. Montana, Saturday.

No. 12 North Carolina (10-1) did not play. Next: at Ohio State, Saturday.

No. 13 Vanderbilt (11-0) did not play. Next: at Wake Forest, Sunday.

No. 14 Arkansas (9-2) did not play. Next: vs. No. 8 Houston, Saturday.

No. 15 Nebraska (11-0) did not play. Next: vs. North Dakota, Sunday.

No. 16 Alabama (8-3) did not play. Next: vs. Kennesaw State, Sunday.

No. 17 Kansas (9-3) did not play. Next: TBA.

No. 18 Illinois (8-3) did not play. Next: TBA.

No. 19 Texas Tech (8-3) did not play. Next: at No. 3 Duke, Saturday.

No. 20 Tennessee (8-3) did not play. Next: vs. Gardner-Webb, Sunday.

No. 21 Auburn (8-3) did not play. Next: at No. 6 Purdue, Saturday.

No. 22 St. John’s (7-3) did not play. Next: at Kentucky, Saturday.

No. 23 Virginia (9-1) did not play. Next: vs. Maryland, Saturday.

No. 23 Florida (7-4) did not play. Next: vs. Colgate, Sunday.

No. 25 Georgia (10-1) did not play. Next: TBA.

