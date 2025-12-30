NCAA FBS Individual Leading Passers

Leading Passers G Att Cp InL Yds Tds Pts J.Sayin, Ohio St. 13 356 279 6 3323 31 182.1 F.Mendoza,…

G Att Cp InL Yds Tds Pts J.Sayin, Ohio St. 13 356 279 6 3323 31 182.1 F.Mendoza, Indiana 13 316 226 6 2980 33 181.4 D.Pavia, Vanderbilt 12 340 242 8 3192 27 171.5 D.Moore, Oregon 13 340 246 8 3046 28 170.1 D.Mestemaker, North Texas 14 463 319 9 4379 34 168.7 C.Carr, Notre Dame 12 293 195 6 2741 24 168.1 B.Brown, South Florida 12 341 226 7 3158 28 167.1 C.Beck, Miami 13 372 277 10 3175 26 163.8 B.Jackson, Texas State 12 328 234 7 3050 18 163.3 B.Morton, Texas Tech 11 300 201 4 2643 22 162.5 D.Williams, Washington 13 354 246 8 3065 25 161.0 J.Fagnano, Uconn 12 413 285 1 3446 28 161.0 J.Labas, Cent. Michigan 13 208 147 6 1854 13 160.4 J.Maiava, Southern Cal 12 373 247 8 3431 23 159.5 T.Chambliss, Mississippi 13 362 241 3 3298 19 158.8 D.Raiola, Nebraska 9 250 181 6 2000 18 158.6 J.Aguilar, Tennessee 12 386 258 10 3444 24 157.1 L.Altmyer, Illinois 12 332 226 5 2811 21 157.1 J.Clark, Missouri St. 12 376 247 11 3244 28 156.9 D.Mensah, Duke 13 449 305 5 3646 30 156.0 A.Odom, Kennesaw St. 12 291 189 8 2594 19 155.9 B.Sorsby, Cincinnati 12 336 207 5 2800 27 155.1 J.Hoover, TCU 12 413 272 13 3472 29 153.4 G.Stockton, Georgia 13 355 251 5 2691 23 152.9 C.Joseph, Old Dominion 12 291 173 10 2624 21 152.1 C.Del Rio-Wilson, Marshall 11 256 171 5 2043 17 151.8 C.Bailey, NC State 13 397 273 9 3105 25 150.7 D.DeShields, Kent St. 11 240 136 3 2030 18 150.0 O.McCown, UTSA 13 410 277 7 2995 30 149.7 A.Colandrea, UNLV 14 417 275 9 3459 23 149.5 K.Jennings, SMU 12 422 279 10 3363 26 148.6 H.King, Georgia Tech 12 361 252 6 2967 14 148.3 M.Reed, Texas A&M 13 377 234 12 3169 25 148.2 N.Fifita, Arizona 12 386 247 5 2963 26 148.1 A.Kaliakmanis, Rutgers 12 368 229 7 3124 20 147.7 C.Weigman, Houston 13 355 231 9 2711 25 147.4 J.Daniels, Kansas 12 319 198 7 2531 22 147.1 T.Gleason, Toledo 12 320 207 9 2515 21 146.7 T.Simpson, Alabama 14 457 293 5 3500 28 146.5 K.Houser, East Carolina 12 408 269 6 3300 19 146.3 C.Brown, Georgia St. 10 185 120 1 1296 13 145.8 A.Manning, Texas 12 370 227 7 2942 24 145.8 D.Dampier, Utah 11 303 193 5 2180 22 144.8 T.Castellanos, Florida St. 12 309 180 9 2760 15 143.5 B.Braxton, Southern Miss. 12 400 254 8 3053 24 143.4 T.Green, Arkansas 12 326 198 11 2714 19 143.2 B.Shapen, Mississippi St. 11 303 195 8 2433 15 142.9 E.Simon, Temple 12 313 189 2 2097 25 141.7 M.Alejado, Hawaii 11 430 285 9 3106 24 141.2 M.McIvor, W. Kentucky 8 273 183 6 2062 12 140.6 B.Lewis, Memphis 13 368 253 7 2673 16 140.3 B.Bachmeier, BYU 14 387 251 7 3033 15 139.9 J.French, Georgia Southern 13 389 248 8 2929 20 139.9 L.Sellers, South Carolina 12 293 178 8 2437 13 139.8 B.Barnes, Utah St. 13 356 211 5 2803 18 139.3 C.Klubnik, Clemson 12 392 257 6 2943 16 139.0 J.Retzlaff, Tulane 14 391 242 7 3168 15 139.0 A.Barnett, James Madison 14 370 216 8 2806 23 138.3 E.Warner, Fresno St. 10 278 193 11 2025 13 138.1 M.Heintschel, Pittsburgh 10 316 201 8 2354 16 137.8 D.Lonergan, Boston College 10 284 190 5 2025 12 137.2 S.Robertson, Baylor 12 504 304 12 3681 31 137.2 M.Madsen, Boise St. 11 302 176 9 2334 18 136.9 B.Davenport, South Alabama 12 294 200 6 2073 12 136.6 J.Layne, New Mexico 13 327 213 10 2486 13 136.0 P.Navarro, Ohio 13 303 188 11 2375 14 135.9 N.Minicucci, Delaware 13 512 322 7 3683 23 135.4 C.Veltkamp, FAU 12 515 345 17 3641 24 135.2 J.Kohl, Appalachian St. 9 216 133 2 1465 12 135.0 R.Becht, Iowa St. 12 339 205 9 2584 16 134.8 J.Kitna, UAB 10 336 223 10 2462 13 134.7 B.Pribula, Missouri 10 270 182 9 1941 11 134.6 C.Boley, Kentucky 11 301 198 12 2160 15 134.5 A.Chiles, Michigan St. 9 203 128 3 1392 10 134.0 W.Eget, San Jose St. 11 393 232 9 3047 17 133.9 G.Nussmeier, LSU 9 288 194 5 1927 12 133.8 M.Moss, Louisville 12 380 244 7 2679 16 133.6 A.Johnson, Kansas St. 12 341 204 6 2385 18 132.5 C.Creel, Jacksonville St. 14 211 130 4 1514 9 132.2 J.Brousseau, Colorado St. 9 201 128 3 1354 9 132.1 J.Sagapolutele, California 13 492 316 9 3460 18 131.7 B.Underwood, Michigan 12 293 179 6 2229 9 131.0 J.Raynor, Arkansas St. 13 501 333 11 3361 19 130.9 C.Morris, Virginia 14 436 282 9 3000 16 130.5 B.Lowry, W. Michigan 14 262 166 3 1803 9 130.2 G.Lopez, North Carolina 11 261 170 5 1747 10 130.2 K.Salter, Colorado 9 204 127 7 1414 10 129.8 R.Tisdale, W. Kentucky 10 212 139 7 1432 9 129.7 N.Kim, E. Michigan 12 402 247 11 2817 18 129.6 L.Winfield, Louisiana-Lafayette 12 216 127 7 1555 11 129.6 J.Mateer, Oklahoma 12 397 247 11 2885 14 129.4 S.Leavitt, Arizona St. 7 239 145 3 1628 10 129.2 Z.Eckhaus, Washington St. 11 307 193 12 2094 15 128.5 R.Ashford, Wake Forest 11 289 171 7 2169 9 127.6 D.Lagway, Florida 12 337 213 14 2264 16 127.0 J.Denegal, San Diego St. 12 243 143 8 1807 9 126.9 D.Lindsey, Minnesota 13 389 246 6 2382 18 126.9 T.Jackson, UCF 11 315 200 8 2151 10 126.2 T.Roberson, Buffalo 11 357 206 12 2520 17 126.0 B.Hayes, Tulsa 10 316 186 6 2158 12 125.0 K.Jenkins, FIU 11 263 164 6 1742 9 124.7 T.Kilcrease, Troy 11 222 130 6 1537 9 124.7 N.Iamaleava, UCLA 11 323 208 7 1928 13 123.5 P.Stone, Northwestern 13 370 222 12 2400 17 123.2 N.Vattiato, Middle Tennessee 9 356 218 7 2150 16 122.9 A.Swann, Appalachian St. 7 222 130 8 1495 10 122.8 E.Vasko, Liberty 10 266 151 12 1961 10 122.1 M.Gronowski, Iowa 12 240 150 6 1529 8 122.0 A.Armenta, Louisiana-Monroe 11 253 148 8 1629 12 121.9 J.Arnold, Auburn 10 215 136 2 1309 6 121.7 S.Locklear, UTEP 9 212 117 11 1418 13 121.2 B.Finley, Akron 11 362 186 9 2475 19 121.2 K.Drones, Virginia Tech 12 315 178 9 1919 17 119.8 B.Gulbranson, Stanford 9 260 148 10 1813 9 119.2 M.Washington, Maryland 12 473 273 9 2963 17 118.4 T.Finley, Georgia St. 7 201 127 7 1244 6 118.1 M.Murphy, Oregon St. 10 277 161 8 1805 9 117.8 R.Browne, Purdue 12 338 199 10 2153 9 115.3 H.Watson, Sam Houston St. 7 182 104 4 1108 5 113.0 L.Fife, New Mexico St. 10 362 204 12 2236 11 111.6 K.Anderson, Wyoming 12 336 189 10 1971 12 111.4 G.Loftis, Charlotte 11 232 128 8 1415 8 110.9 K.Kelly, Ball St. 12 272 153 8 1560 10 110.7 M.Nelson, UTEP 6 190 104 9 1156 8 110.3 Z.Flores, Oklahoma St. 9 266 159 7 1490 3 105.3 R.Collins, Syracuse 8 181 97 10 1042 6 101.8 T.Hudson, Coastal Carolina 10 205 114 5 942 4 95.8 A.Hairston, Umass 10 216 107 4 957 4 89.2

