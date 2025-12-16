NCAA FBS Individual Leading Passers

Leading Passers
|G
|Att
|Cp
|InL
|Yds
|Tds
|Pts
|J.Sayin, Ohio St.
|13
|356
|279
|6
|3323
|31
|182.1
|F.Mendoza, Indiana
|13
|316
|226
|6
|2980
|33
|181.4
|D.Mestemaker, North Texas
|13
|416
|292
|7
|4129
|31
|174.8
|D.Pavia, Vanderbilt
|12
|340
|242
|8
|3192
|27
|171.5
|C.Carr, Notre Dame
|12
|293
|195
|6
|2741
|24
|168.1
|D.Moore, Oregon
|12
|313
|227
|6
|2733
|24
|167.3
|B.Brown, South Florida
|12
|341
|226
|7
|3158
|28
|167.1
|C.Beck, Miami
|12
|352
|263
|10
|3072
|25
|165.8
|A.Odom, Kennesaw St.
|11
|256
|171
|6
|2385
|18
|163.6
|B.Jackson, Texas State
|12
|328
|234
|7
|3049
|18
|163.3
|B.Morton, Texas Tech
|11
|300
|201
|4
|2643
|22
|162.5
|D.Williams, Washington
|13
|354
|246
|8
|3065
|25
|161.0
|J.Fagnano, Uconn
|12
|413
|285
|1
|3446
|28
|161.0
|J.Labas, Cent. Michigan
|12
|183
|126
|6
|1676
|12
|160.9
|J.Maiava, Southern Cal
|12
|373
|247
|8
|3431
|23
|159.5
|D.Raiola, Nebraska
|9
|250
|181
|6
|2000
|18
|158.6
|T.Chambliss, Mississippi
|12
|333
|218
|3
|3016
|18
|157.6
|J.Aguilar, Tennessee
|12
|386
|258
|10
|3444
|24
|157.1
|L.Altmyer, Illinois
|12
|332
|226
|5
|2811
|21
|157.1
|D.Mensah, Duke
|13
|449
|305
|5
|3646
|30
|156.0
|B.Sorsby, Cincinnati
|12
|336
|207
|5
|2800
|27
|155.1
|J.Hoover, TCU
|12
|413
|272
|13
|3472
|29
|153.4
|M.Reed, Texas A&M
|12
|338
|209
|10
|2932
|25
|153.2
|J.Clark, Missouri St.
|11
|341
|222
|11
|2895
|24
|153.2
|G.Stockton, Georgia
|13
|355
|251
|5
|2691
|23
|152.9
|A.Colandrea, UNLV
|13
|387
|256
|8
|3275
|23
|152.7
|C.Joseph, Old Dominion
|12
|291
|173
|10
|2624
|21
|152.1
|C.Del Rio-Wilson, Marshall
|11
|256
|171
|5
|2043
|17
|151.8
|H.King, Georgia Tech
|11
|321
|230
|5
|2697
|12
|151.4
|C.Bailey, NC State
|12
|372
|259
|9
|2884
|23
|150.3
|D.DeShields, Kent St.
|11
|240
|136
|3
|2030
|18
|150.0
|B.Braxton, Southern Miss.
|11
|353
|230
|7
|2795
|23
|149.2
|K.Jennings, SMU
|12
|422
|279
|10
|3363
|26
|148.6
|N.Fifita, Arizona
|12
|386
|247
|5
|2963
|26
|148.1
|A.Kaliakmanis, Rutgers
|12
|368
|229
|7
|3124
|20
|147.7
|J.Daniels, Kansas
|12
|319
|198
|7
|2531
|22
|147.1
|O.McCown, UTSA
|12
|382
|259
|7
|2700
|27
|146.8
|T.Gleason, Toledo
|12
|320
|207
|9
|2515
|21
|146.7
|K.Houser, East Carolina
|12
|408
|269
|6
|3300
|19
|146.3
|T.Simpson, Alabama
|13
|428
|275
|5
|3268
|26
|146.1
|C.Brown, Georgia St.
|10
|185
|120
|1
|1296
|13
|145.8
|A.Manning, Texas
|12
|370
|227
|7
|2942
|24
|145.8
|C.Weigman, Houston
|12
|319
|204
|9
|2475
|21
|145.2
|D.Dampier, Utah
|11
|303
|193
|5
|2180
|22
|144.8
|C.Klubnik, Clemson
|11
|353
|235
|6
|2750
|16
|143.6
|B.Lewis, Memphis
|12
|343
|239
|6
|2567
|15
|143.5
|T.Castellanos, Florida St.
|12
|309
|180
|9
|2760
|15
|143.5
|T.Green, Arkansas
|12
|326
|198
|11
|2714
|19
|143.2
|B.Barnes, Utah St.
|12
|335
|202
|4
|2686
|18
|143.0
|B.Shapen, Mississippi St.
|11
|303
|195
|8
|2433
|15
|142.9
|A.Barnett, James Madison
|13
|322
|193
|8
|2533
|21
|142.6
|E.Simon, Temple
|12
|313
|189
|2
|2097
|25
|141.7
|M.Alejado, Hawaii
|10
|384
|253
|9
|2832
|21
|141.2
|J.Layne, New Mexico
|12
|302
|199
|9
|2398
|13
|140.8
|M.McIvor, W. Kentucky
|7
|254
|171
|5
|1863
|12
|140.6
|M.Heintschel, Pittsburgh
|9
|276
|176
|7
|2098
|15
|140.5
|L.Sellers, South Carolina
|12
|293
|178
|8
|2437
|13
|139.8
|J.Retzlaff, Tulane
|13
|356
|222
|6
|2862
|14
|139.5
|J.French, Georgia Southern
|12
|365
|231
|8
|2753
|19
|139.4
|B.Bachmeier, BYU
|13
|349
|224
|6
|2708
|14
|139.2
|D.Lonergan, Boston College
|10
|284
|190
|5
|2025
|12
|137.2
|S.Robertson, Baylor
|12
|504
|304
|12
|3681
|31
|137.2
|M.Madsen, Boise St.
|11
|302
|176
|9
|2334
|18
|136.9
|R.Tisdale, W. Kentucky
|9
|192
|130
|6
|1367
|9
|136.7
|B.Davenport, South Alabama
|12
|294
|200
|6
|2072
|12
|136.6
|E.Warner, Fresno St.
|9
|255
|177
|11
|1811
|12
|136.0
|N.Minicucci, Delaware
|12
|483
|303
|7
|3507
|22
|135.9
|P.Navarro, Ohio
|12
|288
|177
|10
|2232
|14
|135.7
|C.Veltkamp, FAU
|12
|515
|345
|17
|3641
|24
|135.2
|J.Kohl, Appalachian St.
|9
|216
|133
|2
|1465
|12
|135.0
|R.Becht, Iowa St.
|12
|339
|205
|9
|2584
|16
|134.8
|J.Kitna, UAB
|10
|336
|223
|10
|2462
|13
|134.7
|B.Pribula, Missouri
|10
|270
|182
|9
|1941
|11
|134.6
|C.Boley, Kentucky
|11
|301
|198
|12
|2160
|15
|134.5
|A.Chiles, Michigan St.
|9
|203
|128
|3
|1392
|10
|134.0
|W.Eget, San Jose St.
|11
|393
|232
|9
|3047
|17
|133.9
|G.Nussmeier, LSU
|9
|288
|194
|5
|1927
|12
|133.8
|M.Moss, Louisville
|11
|356
|228
|7
|2526
|14
|132.7
|A.Johnson, Kansas St.
|12
|341
|204
|6
|2385
|18
|132.5
|C.Morris, Virginia
|13
|398
|257
|9
|2802
|16
|132.5
|L.Winfield, Louisiana-Lafayette
|11
|180
|106
|6
|1324
|10
|132.3
|J.Brousseau, Colorado St.
|9
|201
|128
|3
|1354
|9
|132.1
|B.Underwood, Michigan
|12
|293
|179
|6
|2229
|9
|131.0
|T.Kilcrease, Troy
|10
|199
|118
|4
|1421
|9
|130.2
|G.Lopez, North Carolina
|11
|261
|170
|5
|1747
|10
|130.2
|K.Salter, Colorado
|9
|204
|127
|7
|1414
|10
|129.8
|J.Sagapolutele, California
|12
|453
|288
|9
|3117
|17
|129.8
|N.Kim, E. Michigan
|12
|402
|247
|11
|2817
|18
|129.6
|B.Lowry, W. Michigan
|13
|243
|154
|2
|1683
|7
|129.4
|S.Leavitt, Arizona St.
|7
|239
|145
|3
|1628
|10
|129.2
|J.Raynor, Arkansas St.
|12
|470
|316
|11
|3073
|16
|128.7
|J.Mateer, Oklahoma
|11
|356
|221
|10
|2578
|12
|128.4
|K.Jenkins, FIU
|10
|249
|157
|5
|1693
|9
|128.1
|Z.Eckhaus, Washington St.
|10
|263
|167
|9
|1760
|12
|127.9
|R.Ashford, Wake Forest
|11
|289
|171
|7
|2169
|9
|127.6
|D.Lagway, Florida
|12
|337
|213
|14
|2264
|16
|127.0
|J.Denegal, San Diego St.
|12
|244
|143
|8
|1810
|9
|126.5
|D.Lindsey, Minnesota
|12
|361
|228
|6
|2235
|16
|126.5
|T.Jackson, UCF
|11
|315
|200
|8
|2151
|10
|126.2
|T.Roberson, Buffalo
|11
|357
|206
|12
|2520
|17
|126.0
|B.Hayes, Tulsa
|10
|316
|186
|6
|2158
|12
|125.0
|N.Iamaleava, UCLA
|11
|323
|208
|7
|1928
|13
|123.5
|N.Vattiato, Middle Tennessee
|9
|356
|218
|7
|2150
|16
|122.9
|A.Swann, Appalachian St.
|7
|222
|130
|8
|1495
|10
|122.8
|E.Vasko, Liberty
|10
|266
|151
|12
|1961
|10
|122.1
|M.Gronowski, Iowa
|12
|240
|150
|6
|1529
|8
|122.0
|A.Armenta, Louisiana-Monroe
|11
|253
|148
|8
|1629
|12
|121.9
|J.Arnold, Auburn
|10
|215
|136
|2
|1309
|6
|121.7
|S.Locklear, UTEP
|9
|212
|117
|11
|1418
|13
|121.2
|B.Finley, Akron
|11
|362
|186
|9
|2475
|19
|121.2
|P.Stone, Northwestern
|12
|339
|203
|12
|2174
|14
|120.3
|K.Drones, Virginia Tech
|12
|315
|178
|9
|1919
|17
|119.8
|B.Gulbranson, Stanford
|9
|260
|148
|10
|1813
|9
|119.2
|M.Washington, Maryland
|12
|473
|273
|9
|2963
|17
|118.4
|T.Finley, Georgia St.
|7
|201
|127
|7
|1244
|6
|118.1
|M.Murphy, Oregon St.
|10
|277
|161
|8
|1805
|9
|117.8
|R.Browne, Purdue
|12
|338
|199
|10
|2153
|9
|115.3
|H.Watson, Sam Houston St.
|7
|182
|104
|4
|1108
|5
|113.0
|L.Fife, New Mexico St.
|10
|362
|204
|12
|2238
|11
|111.7
|K.Anderson, Wyoming
|12
|336
|189
|10
|1971
|12
|111.4
|G.Loftis, Charlotte
|11
|232
|128
|8
|1415
|8
|110.9
|K.Kelly, Ball St.
|12
|272
|153
|8
|1560
|10
|110.7
|M.Nelson, UTEP
|6
|190
|104
|9
|1163
|8
|110.6
|Z.Flores, Oklahoma St.
|9
|266
|159
|7
|1490
|3
|105.3
|R.Collins, Syracuse
|8
|181
|97
|10
|1042
|6
|101.8
|T.Hudson, Coastal Carolina
|10
|205
|114
|5
|942
|4
|95.8
|A.Hairston, Umass
|10
|216
|107
|4
|957
|4
|89.2
