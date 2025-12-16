NCAA FBS Individual Leading Passers

Leading Passers G Att Cp InL Yds Tds Pts J.Sayin, Ohio St. 13 356 279 6 3323 31 182.1 F.Mendoza,…

Leading Passers

G Att Cp InL Yds Tds Pts J.Sayin, Ohio St. 13 356 279 6 3323 31 182.1 F.Mendoza, Indiana 13 316 226 6 2980 33 181.4 D.Mestemaker, North Texas 13 416 292 7 4129 31 174.8 D.Pavia, Vanderbilt 12 340 242 8 3192 27 171.5 C.Carr, Notre Dame 12 293 195 6 2741 24 168.1 D.Moore, Oregon 12 313 227 6 2733 24 167.3 B.Brown, South Florida 12 341 226 7 3158 28 167.1 C.Beck, Miami 12 352 263 10 3072 25 165.8 A.Odom, Kennesaw St. 11 256 171 6 2385 18 163.6 B.Jackson, Texas State 12 328 234 7 3049 18 163.3 B.Morton, Texas Tech 11 300 201 4 2643 22 162.5 D.Williams, Washington 13 354 246 8 3065 25 161.0 J.Fagnano, Uconn 12 413 285 1 3446 28 161.0 J.Labas, Cent. Michigan 12 183 126 6 1676 12 160.9 J.Maiava, Southern Cal 12 373 247 8 3431 23 159.5 D.Raiola, Nebraska 9 250 181 6 2000 18 158.6 T.Chambliss, Mississippi 12 333 218 3 3016 18 157.6 J.Aguilar, Tennessee 12 386 258 10 3444 24 157.1 L.Altmyer, Illinois 12 332 226 5 2811 21 157.1 D.Mensah, Duke 13 449 305 5 3646 30 156.0 B.Sorsby, Cincinnati 12 336 207 5 2800 27 155.1 J.Hoover, TCU 12 413 272 13 3472 29 153.4 M.Reed, Texas A&M 12 338 209 10 2932 25 153.2 J.Clark, Missouri St. 11 341 222 11 2895 24 153.2 G.Stockton, Georgia 13 355 251 5 2691 23 152.9 A.Colandrea, UNLV 13 387 256 8 3275 23 152.7 C.Joseph, Old Dominion 12 291 173 10 2624 21 152.1 C.Del Rio-Wilson, Marshall 11 256 171 5 2043 17 151.8 H.King, Georgia Tech 11 321 230 5 2697 12 151.4 C.Bailey, NC State 12 372 259 9 2884 23 150.3 D.DeShields, Kent St. 11 240 136 3 2030 18 150.0 B.Braxton, Southern Miss. 11 353 230 7 2795 23 149.2 K.Jennings, SMU 12 422 279 10 3363 26 148.6 N.Fifita, Arizona 12 386 247 5 2963 26 148.1 A.Kaliakmanis, Rutgers 12 368 229 7 3124 20 147.7 J.Daniels, Kansas 12 319 198 7 2531 22 147.1 O.McCown, UTSA 12 382 259 7 2700 27 146.8 T.Gleason, Toledo 12 320 207 9 2515 21 146.7 K.Houser, East Carolina 12 408 269 6 3300 19 146.3 T.Simpson, Alabama 13 428 275 5 3268 26 146.1 C.Brown, Georgia St. 10 185 120 1 1296 13 145.8 A.Manning, Texas 12 370 227 7 2942 24 145.8 C.Weigman, Houston 12 319 204 9 2475 21 145.2 D.Dampier, Utah 11 303 193 5 2180 22 144.8 C.Klubnik, Clemson 11 353 235 6 2750 16 143.6 B.Lewis, Memphis 12 343 239 6 2567 15 143.5 T.Castellanos, Florida St. 12 309 180 9 2760 15 143.5 T.Green, Arkansas 12 326 198 11 2714 19 143.2 B.Barnes, Utah St. 12 335 202 4 2686 18 143.0 B.Shapen, Mississippi St. 11 303 195 8 2433 15 142.9 A.Barnett, James Madison 13 322 193 8 2533 21 142.6 E.Simon, Temple 12 313 189 2 2097 25 141.7 M.Alejado, Hawaii 10 384 253 9 2832 21 141.2 J.Layne, New Mexico 12 302 199 9 2398 13 140.8 M.McIvor, W. Kentucky 7 254 171 5 1863 12 140.6 M.Heintschel, Pittsburgh 9 276 176 7 2098 15 140.5 L.Sellers, South Carolina 12 293 178 8 2437 13 139.8 J.Retzlaff, Tulane 13 356 222 6 2862 14 139.5 J.French, Georgia Southern 12 365 231 8 2753 19 139.4 B.Bachmeier, BYU 13 349 224 6 2708 14 139.2 D.Lonergan, Boston College 10 284 190 5 2025 12 137.2 S.Robertson, Baylor 12 504 304 12 3681 31 137.2 M.Madsen, Boise St. 11 302 176 9 2334 18 136.9 R.Tisdale, W. Kentucky 9 192 130 6 1367 9 136.7 B.Davenport, South Alabama 12 294 200 6 2072 12 136.6 E.Warner, Fresno St. 9 255 177 11 1811 12 136.0 N.Minicucci, Delaware 12 483 303 7 3507 22 135.9 P.Navarro, Ohio 12 288 177 10 2232 14 135.7 C.Veltkamp, FAU 12 515 345 17 3641 24 135.2 J.Kohl, Appalachian St. 9 216 133 2 1465 12 135.0 R.Becht, Iowa St. 12 339 205 9 2584 16 134.8 J.Kitna, UAB 10 336 223 10 2462 13 134.7 B.Pribula, Missouri 10 270 182 9 1941 11 134.6 C.Boley, Kentucky 11 301 198 12 2160 15 134.5 A.Chiles, Michigan St. 9 203 128 3 1392 10 134.0 W.Eget, San Jose St. 11 393 232 9 3047 17 133.9 G.Nussmeier, LSU 9 288 194 5 1927 12 133.8 M.Moss, Louisville 11 356 228 7 2526 14 132.7 A.Johnson, Kansas St. 12 341 204 6 2385 18 132.5 C.Morris, Virginia 13 398 257 9 2802 16 132.5 L.Winfield, Louisiana-Lafayette 11 180 106 6 1324 10 132.3 J.Brousseau, Colorado St. 9 201 128 3 1354 9 132.1 B.Underwood, Michigan 12 293 179 6 2229 9 131.0 T.Kilcrease, Troy 10 199 118 4 1421 9 130.2 G.Lopez, North Carolina 11 261 170 5 1747 10 130.2 K.Salter, Colorado 9 204 127 7 1414 10 129.8 J.Sagapolutele, California 12 453 288 9 3117 17 129.8 N.Kim, E. Michigan 12 402 247 11 2817 18 129.6 B.Lowry, W. Michigan 13 243 154 2 1683 7 129.4 S.Leavitt, Arizona St. 7 239 145 3 1628 10 129.2 J.Raynor, Arkansas St. 12 470 316 11 3073 16 128.7 J.Mateer, Oklahoma 11 356 221 10 2578 12 128.4 K.Jenkins, FIU 10 249 157 5 1693 9 128.1 Z.Eckhaus, Washington St. 10 263 167 9 1760 12 127.9 R.Ashford, Wake Forest 11 289 171 7 2169 9 127.6 D.Lagway, Florida 12 337 213 14 2264 16 127.0 J.Denegal, San Diego St. 12 244 143 8 1810 9 126.5 D.Lindsey, Minnesota 12 361 228 6 2235 16 126.5 T.Jackson, UCF 11 315 200 8 2151 10 126.2 T.Roberson, Buffalo 11 357 206 12 2520 17 126.0 B.Hayes, Tulsa 10 316 186 6 2158 12 125.0 N.Iamaleava, UCLA 11 323 208 7 1928 13 123.5 N.Vattiato, Middle Tennessee 9 356 218 7 2150 16 122.9 A.Swann, Appalachian St. 7 222 130 8 1495 10 122.8 E.Vasko, Liberty 10 266 151 12 1961 10 122.1 M.Gronowski, Iowa 12 240 150 6 1529 8 122.0 A.Armenta, Louisiana-Monroe 11 253 148 8 1629 12 121.9 J.Arnold, Auburn 10 215 136 2 1309 6 121.7 S.Locklear, UTEP 9 212 117 11 1418 13 121.2 B.Finley, Akron 11 362 186 9 2475 19 121.2 P.Stone, Northwestern 12 339 203 12 2174 14 120.3 K.Drones, Virginia Tech 12 315 178 9 1919 17 119.8 B.Gulbranson, Stanford 9 260 148 10 1813 9 119.2 M.Washington, Maryland 12 473 273 9 2963 17 118.4 T.Finley, Georgia St. 7 201 127 7 1244 6 118.1 M.Murphy, Oregon St. 10 277 161 8 1805 9 117.8 R.Browne, Purdue 12 338 199 10 2153 9 115.3 H.Watson, Sam Houston St. 7 182 104 4 1108 5 113.0 L.Fife, New Mexico St. 10 362 204 12 2238 11 111.7 K.Anderson, Wyoming 12 336 189 10 1971 12 111.4 G.Loftis, Charlotte 11 232 128 8 1415 8 110.9 K.Kelly, Ball St. 12 272 153 8 1560 10 110.7 M.Nelson, UTEP 6 190 104 9 1163 8 110.6 Z.Flores, Oklahoma St. 9 266 159 7 1490 3 105.3 R.Collins, Syracuse 8 181 97 10 1042 6 101.8 T.Hudson, Coastal Carolina 10 205 114 5 942 4 95.8 A.Hairston, Umass 10 216 107 4 957 4 89.2

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.