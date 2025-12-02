NCAA FBS Individual Leading Passers

Leading Passers G Att Cp InL Yds Tds Pts J.Sayin, Ohio St. 12 327 258 5 3065 30 184.9 F.Mendoza,…

Leading Passers

G Att Cp InL Yds Tds Pts J.Sayin, Ohio St. 12 327 258 5 3065 30 184.9 F.Mendoza, Indiana 12 293 211 5 2758 32 183.7 D.Mestemaker, North Texas 12 382 271 4 3835 29 178.2 D.Pavia, Vanderbilt 12 340 242 8 3192 27 171.5 C.Carr, Notre Dame 12 293 195 6 2741 24 168.1 D.Moore, Oregon 12 313 227 6 2733 24 167.3 B.Brown, South Florida 12 341 226 7 3158 28 167.1 B.Morton, Texas Tech 10 267 181 4 2428 20 165.9 C.Beck, Miami 12 352 263 10 3072 25 165.8 A.Odom, Kennesaw St. 10 224 145 6 2139 17 164.6 B.Jackson, Texas State 12 328 234 7 3049 18 163.3 J.Fagnano, Uconn 12 412 284 1 3441 28 161.0 J.Labas, Cent. Michigan 12 183 126 6 1676 12 160.9 J.Maiava, Southern Cal 12 373 247 8 3431 23 159.5 D.Williams, Washington 12 330 231 8 2850 21 158.7 D.Raiola, Nebraska 9 250 181 6 2000 18 158.6 A.Colandrea, UNLV 12 349 238 8 3050 22 157.8 T.Chambliss, Mississippi 12 333 218 3 3016 18 157.6 J.Aguilar, Tennessee 12 386 258 10 3444 24 157.1 L.Altmyer, Illinois 12 332 226 5 2811 21 157.1 D.Mensah, Duke 12 424 286 4 3450 28 155.7 B.Sorsby, Cincinnati 12 336 207 5 2800 27 155.1 J.Hoover, TCU 12 413 272 13 3472 29 153.4 M.Reed, Texas A&M 12 338 209 10 2932 25 153.2 J.Clark, Missouri St. 11 341 222 11 2895 24 153.2 C.Joseph, Old Dominion 12 291 173 10 2624 21 152.1 G.Stockton, Georgia 12 329 231 5 2535 20 152.0 C.Del Rio-Wilson, Marshall 11 256 171 5 2043 17 151.8 H.King, Georgia Tech 11 321 230 5 2697 12 151.4 T.Simpson, Alabama 12 389 256 4 3056 25 151.0 C.Bailey, NC State 12 372 259 9 2884 23 150.3 D.DeShields, Kent St. 11 240 136 3 2030 18 150.0 B.Braxton, Southern Miss. 11 353 230 7 2795 23 149.2 K.Jennings, SMU 12 422 279 10 3363 26 148.6 A.Barnett, James Madison 12 297 183 7 2440 20 148.1 N.Fifita, Arizona 12 386 247 5 2963 26 148.1 A.Kaliakmanis, Rutgers 12 368 229 7 3124 20 147.7 J.Daniels, Kansas 12 319 198 7 2531 22 147.1 O.McCown, UTSA 12 382 259 7 2700 27 146.8 T.Gleason, Toledo 12 320 207 9 2515 21 146.7 K.Houser, East Carolina 12 408 269 6 3300 19 146.3 C.Brown, Georgia St. 10 185 120 1 1296 13 145.8 A.Manning, Texas 12 370 227 7 2942 24 145.8 C.Weigman, Houston 12 319 204 9 2475 21 145.2 D.Dampier, Utah 11 303 193 5 2180 22 144.8 B.Bachmeier, BYU 12 322 208 4 2593 14 144.1 C.Klubnik, Clemson 11 353 235 6 2750 16 143.6 B.Lewis, Memphis 12 343 239 6 2567 15 143.5 T.Castellanos, Florida St. 12 309 180 9 2760 15 143.5 T.Green, Arkansas 12 326 198 11 2714 19 143.2 B.Barnes, Utah St. 12 335 202 4 2686 18 143.0 B.Shapen, Mississippi St. 11 303 195 8 2433 15 142.9 E.Simon, Temple 12 313 189 2 2097 25 141.7 M.Alejado, Hawaii 10 384 253 9 2832 21 141.2 J.Retzlaff, Tulane 12 334 209 6 2717 14 141.1 J.Layne, New Mexico 12 302 199 9 2398 13 140.8 M.McIvor, W. Kentucky 7 254 171 5 1863 12 140.6 M.Heintschel, Pittsburgh 9 276 176 7 2101 15 140.6 L.Sellers, South Carolina 12 293 178 8 2437 13 139.8 J.French, Georgia Southern 12 365 231 8 2753 19 139.4 M.Madsen, Boise St. 9 255 152 7 1994 15 139.2 D.Lonergan, Boston College 10 284 190 5 2025 12 137.2 S.Robertson, Baylor 12 504 304 12 3681 31 137.2 R.Tisdale, W. Kentucky 9 192 130 6 1367 9 136.7 B.Davenport, South Alabama 12 294 200 6 2072 12 136.6 E.Warner, Fresno St. 9 255 177 11 1811 12 136.0 N.Minicucci, Delaware 12 483 303 7 3507 22 135.9 D.Finn, Miami (Ohio) 8 181 106 6 1451 9 135.7 P.Navarro, Ohio 12 288 177 10 2232 14 135.7 C.Morris, Virginia 12 358 236 7 2586 14 135.6 C.Veltkamp, FAU 12 515 345 17 3641 24 135.2 J.Kohl, Appalachian St. 9 216 133 2 1465 12 135.0 R.Becht, Iowa St. 12 339 205 9 2584 16 134.8 J.Kitna, UAB 10 336 223 10 2462 13 134.7 B.Pribula, Missouri 10 270 182 9 1941 11 134.6 C.Boley, Kentucky 11 301 198 12 2160 15 134.5 A.Chiles, Michigan St. 9 203 128 3 1392 10 134.0 W.Eget, San Jose St. 11 393 232 9 3047 17 133.9 G.Nussmeier, LSU 9 288 194 5 1927 12 133.8 T.Kilcrease, Troy 9 194 117 4 1414 9 132.7 M.Moss, Louisville 11 356 228 7 2526 14 132.7 A.Johnson, Kansas St. 12 341 204 6 2385 18 132.5 L.Winfield, Louisiana-Lafayette 11 180 106 6 1324 10 132.3 J.Brousseau, Colorado St. 9 201 128 3 1354 9 132.1 B.Underwood, Michigan 12 293 179 6 2229 9 131.0 G.Lopez, North Carolina 11 261 170 5 1747 10 130.2 K.Salter, Colorado 9 204 127 7 1414 10 129.8 J.Sagapolutele, California 12 453 288 9 3117 17 129.8 N.Kim, E. Michigan 12 402 247 11 2817 18 129.6 B.Lowry, W. Michigan 12 230 146 2 1572 7 129.2 S.Leavitt, Arizona St. 7 239 145 3 1628 10 129.2 J.Raynor, Arkansas St. 12 470 316 11 3073 16 128.7 J.Mateer, Oklahoma 11 356 221 10 2578 12 128.4 K.Jenkins, FIU 10 249 157 5 1693 9 128.1 Z.Eckhaus, Washington St. 10 263 167 9 1760 12 127.9 R.Ashford, Wake Forest 11 289 171 7 2169 9 127.6 D.Lagway, Florida 12 337 213 14 2264 16 127.0 D.Lindsey, Minnesota 12 361 228 6 2235 16 126.5 J.Denegal, San Diego St. 12 244 143 8 1807 9 126.4 T.Jackson, UCF 11 315 200 8 2151 10 126.2 T.Roberson, Buffalo 11 357 206 12 2520 17 126.0 B.Hayes, Tulsa 10 316 186 6 2158 12 125.0 N.Iamaleava, UCLA 11 323 208 7 1928 13 123.5 N.Vattiato, Middle Tennessee 9 356 218 7 2150 16 122.9 A.Swann, Appalachian St. 7 222 130 8 1495 10 122.8 E.Vasko, Liberty 10 266 151 12 1961 10 122.1 M.Gronowski, Iowa 12 240 150 6 1529 8 122.0 A.Armenta, Louisiana-Monroe 11 253 148 8 1629 12 121.9 J.Arnold, Auburn 10 215 136 2 1309 6 121.7 S.Locklear, UTEP 9 212 117 11 1418 13 121.2 B.Finley, Akron 11 362 186 9 2475 19 121.2 P.Stone, Northwestern 12 339 203 12 2174 14 120.3 K.Drones, Virginia Tech 12 315 178 9 1919 17 119.8 B.Gulbranson, Stanford 9 260 148 10 1813 9 119.2 M.Washington, Maryland 12 473 273 9 2963 17 118.4 T.Finley, Georgia St. 7 201 127 7 1244 6 118.1 M.Murphy, Oregon St. 10 277 161 8 1805 9 117.8 R.Browne, Purdue 12 338 199 10 2153 9 115.3 H.Watson, Sam Houston St. 7 182 104 4 1108 5 113.0 L.Fife, New Mexico St. 10 362 204 12 2238 11 111.7 K.Anderson, Wyoming 12 336 189 10 1971 12 111.4 G.Loftis, Charlotte 11 232 128 8 1415 8 110.9 K.Kelly, Ball St. 12 272 153 8 1560 10 110.7 M.Nelson, UTEP 6 190 104 9 1163 8 110.6 Z.Flores, Oklahoma St. 9 266 159 7 1490 3 105.3 R.Collins, Syracuse 8 181 97 10 1042 6 101.8 T.Hudson, Coastal Carolina 10 205 114 5 942 4 95.8 A.Hairston, Umass 10 216 107 4 957 4 89.2

