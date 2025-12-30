NCAA FBS Individual Kickoff Returns

Kickoff Returns G No KRYd Avg K.Brown, Louisville 10 1 65 65.00 L.Styles, Ohio St. 11 2 116 58.00 T.Magee,…

Kickoff Returns

G No KRYd Avg K.Brown, Louisville 10 1 65 65.00 L.Styles, Ohio St. 11 2 116 58.00 T.Magee, Umass 3 1 57 57.00 A.Brown, Michigan St. 4 4 214 53.50 J.Williams, Texas Tech 13 4 207 51.75 S.Evans, North Texas 14 2 95 47.50 S.Bangura, Ohio 13 3 141 47.00 I.Foster, Southern Miss. 13 1 44 44.00 K.Courtney, Virginia 14 1 38 38.00 C.Pickett, Kansas 12 1 38 38.00 C.Barnes, Wake Forest 11 7 263 37.57 J.Price, Notre Dame 12 12 450 37.50 J.Moore, Duke 9 1 37 37.00 D.Bankston, New Mexico 13 12 434 36.17 J.McIntyre, Pittsburgh 13 1 36 36.00 J.Norris, Louisiana-Lafayette 9 9 318 35.33 J.Howse, Middle Tennessee 4 1 35 35.00 S.Moa, BYU 4 1 35 35.00 D.Morris, Tennessee 6 2 69 34.50 J.Brown, Georgia Southern 13 1 34 34.00 J.Morrow, Texas A&M 13 1 34 34.00 S.Hagans, Duke 13 14 467 33.36 C.Ross, Virginia 13 8 266 33.25 G.Hart, W. Kentucky 13 1 33 33.00 C.Pettaway, Bowling Green 9 12 396 33.00 K.Williams, Nebraska 11 12 395 32.92 B.Hammer, Toledo 13 3 97 32.33 T.Crosby, Toledo 13 1 32 32.00 J.Grier, Appalachian St. 10 1 32 32.00 E.Potts, Tulsa 11 1 32 32.00 K.Johnson, Pittsburgh 13 5 159 31.80 B.Cain, Auburn 12 1 31 31.00 B.Cardwell, San Diego St. 12 1 31 31.00 C.Chadwick, Uconn 13 1 31 31.00 K.Wetjen, Iowa 12 14 427 30.50 S.Smith, Memphis 12 5 152 30.40 J.Hawkins, Memphis 13 3 91 30.33 J.Cross, Arkansas St. 1 1 30 30.00 B.Brown, LSU 13 15 445 29.67 K.Boone-Nelson, W. Michigan 12 2 59 29.50 D.Gandy, Louisiana Tech 12 16 467 29.19 B.Noernberg, Kansas St. 8 16 464 29.00 N.White, Utah St. 12 1 29 29.00 C.Barfield, Hawaii 13 11 316 28.73 K.Reynolds, Miami (Ohio) 14 16 456 28.50 J.Gray, Liberty 8 11 313 28.45 D.Clark, Kent St. 12 16 452 28.25 M.Anderson, Texas State 11 1 28 28.00 P.Fisher, UAB 8 1 28 28.00 K.Kubecka, Kansas 12 1 28 28.00 K.Mack, Penn St. 13 5 140 28.00 W.Philord, FAU 8 1 28 28.00 K.Roberts, Bowling Green 12 9 251 27.89 V.Anthony, Wisconsin 12 16 446 27.88 D.Eley, Charlotte 11 18 501 27.83 C.Harris-Lopez, James Madison 13 9 246 27.33 J.Jenkins, Texas State 12 23 622 27.04 B.Long, South Alabama 10 1 27 27.00 C.Cobb, Arkansas St. 13 20 538 26.90 T.Smith, Tulane 14 6 160 26.67 T.Richardson, Vanderbilt 12 14 371 26.50 D.Cobb, Georgia Southern 12 19 502 26.42 S.Beebe, UAB 12 21 554 26.38 K.Perich, Minnesota 13 19 499 26.26 A.Mohammed, Washington 13 16 420 26.25 J.Himon, Northwestern 11 5 131 26.20 M.Gillie, Coastal Carolina 12 17 443 26.06 L.Billups-Williams, Miami (Ohio) 14 3 78 26.00 T.Carney, Wake Forest 12 1 26 26.00 H.Gilmore, Kentucky 12 1 26 26.00 M.Henry, W. Kentucky 13 2 52 26.00 K.Salter, Colorado 10 1 26 26.00 J.Wayne, Coastal Carolina 11 1 26 26.00 T.White, N. Illinois 2 1 26 26.00 K.Woods, Nevada 12 12 311 25.92 S.Evans, North Texas 14 16 411 25.69 M.Pollard, Delaware 13 15 384 25.60 T.Burns, Sam Houston St. 12 12 306 25.50 K.Marion, Miami 13 9 228 25.33 E.Henderson, Kansas 12 18 455 25.28 D.Reynolds, N. Illinois 12 16 404 25.25 C.Benning, Nebraska 10 1 25 25.00 D.Hill, Oregon 13 2 50 25.00 J.Hunter, San Diego St. 13 1 25 25.00 B.Jennings, Louisville 5 2 50 25.00 M.Resetich, Illinois 11 1 25 25.00 T.Horton, Ball St. 10 11 274 24.91 L.Diggs, Mississippi 13 3 74 24.67 T.Gentry, Texas Tech 7 3 74 24.67 J.Platt, FAU 12 25 614 24.56 J.Lucas, Florida St. 12 9 221 24.56 J.Denman, TCU 12 6 147 24.50 J.Hayes, TCU 6 2 49 24.50 L.Avant, Colorado St. 12 11 268 24.36 K.Washington, Tulsa 4 7 170 24.29 J.Johnson, San Jose St. 11 15 364 24.27 R.Pleasant, Auburn 11 17 412 24.24 D.Epps, Troy 14 23 554 24.09 P.Clacks, Buffalo 12 2 48 24.00 M.Crosby, Oregon St. 8 1 24 24.00 K.Frew, Air Force 12 1 24 24.00 B.Hall, North Carolina 11 1 24 24.00 R.Hill, Arkansas 11 10 240 24.00 C.Jnopierre, FIU 10 16 384 24.00 A.Jones, Liberty 12 2 48 24.00 J.Keough, Buffalo 12 1 24 24.00 I.McMorris, Missouri St. 4 2 48 24.00 G.O’Neill, Sam Houston St. 11 1 24 24.00 T.Thomas, Akron 11 2 48 24.00 R.Triplette, Georgia Tech 11 1 24 24.00 Q.Gibson, Colorado 12 25 597 23.88 A.Brown-Stephens, Tulane 14 15 357 23.80 L.Wilson, Cincinnati 11 8 190 23.75 B.Hills, Akron 11 28 663 23.68 J.Gibson, Umass 10 3 71 23.67 M.Johnson, Missouri 12 3 71 23.67 C.Johnson, Tulsa 8 3 71 23.67 A.Randall, Clemson 13 9 213 23.67 J.Whatley, Arizona 12 3 71 23.67 M.Jackson, Purdue 12 22 520 23.64 D.Miles, W. Michigan 14 21 495 23.57 C.Valentine, Illinois 12 7 165 23.57 C.Farrell, Northwestern 7 2 47 23.50 K.Wilson, Baylor 12 30 705 23.50 C.Martin, UCLA 12 7 164 23.43 T.Bussey, Texas A&M 13 18 421 23.39 I.Mozee, Nebraska 12 3 70 23.33 D.Fowlkes, Missouri 11 10 233 23.30 J.Gaston, Middle Tennessee 9 9 208 23.11 J.Nixon, UCF 12 19 438 23.05 J.Price, Kansas St. 8 2 46 23.00 C.Simon, UTEP 1 1 23 23.00 D.Taylor, Colorado 4 1 23 23.00 C.Smith, Penn St. 6 6 137 22.83 L.Montgomery, East Carolina 12 5 114 22.80 J.Barney, Nebraska 12 9 205 22.78 C.Hagen, BYU 13 18 409 22.72 D.Brown, San Diego St. 13 3 68 22.67 M.Guest, Appalachian St. 1 3 68 22.67 J.Ruffin, Cent. Michigan 12 3 68 22.67 T.Williams, Virginia Tech 12 3 68 22.67 I.Bryant, Navy 12 20 453 22.65 R.Hemby, Indiana 13 9 203 22.56 K.Miller, Southern Cal 12 2 45 22.50 E.Small, TCU 6 2 45 22.50 E.Willis, UTEP 11 2 45 22.50 D.Spann, Pittsburgh 13 15 337 22.47 A.Isaac, South Florida 13 10 224 22.40 J.Napier, San Diego St. 10 11 246 22.36 J.Kelly, Delaware 12 6 134 22.33 C.Ramseur, Nevada 12 3 67 22.33 T.Shelton, Buffalo 9 16 357 22.31 W.Knight, James Madison 14 4 89 22.25 E.Porter, N. Illinois 12 4 89 22.25 X.Turner-Bradshaw, Marshall 12 23 510 22.17 B.Rehmann, Delaware 10 6 133 22.17 N.Harbor, South Carolina 11 11 242 22.00 T.Jones, Old Dominion 13 1 22 22.00 S.Lockett, Kansas St. 12 2 44 22.00 T.McMillan, Washington 1 1 22 22.00 D.Rice, Kansas St. 10 3 66 22.00 N.Sheppard, Duke 13 1 22 22.00 M.Thomas, Purdue 12 1 22 22.00 Z.Thomas, LSU 13 1 22 22.00 D.Wagner, Northwestern 10 1 22 22.00 D.Bryson, Kennesaw St. 13 14 307 21.93 M.Everhart, TCU 9 9 197 21.89 P.Fox, West Virginia 10 7 153 21.86 T.Hill, Syracuse 8 12 262 21.83 M.Mews, Houston 13 18 393 21.83 A.Brown, FIU 5 4 87 21.75 P.Jones, Duke 4 4 87 21.75 A.Middleton, Bowling Green 12 8 174 21.75 C.Harris, Air Force 12 7 152 21.71 M.Anderson, UTSA 10 6 130 21.67 T.Green, Boston College 10 6 130 21.67 T.Smith, Uconn 13 11 238 21.64 Q.Craig, Arizona 11 2 43 21.50 L.Rhodes, SMU 11 8 172 21.50 M.Sherrod, Boise St. 14 23 492 21.39 A.Flora, Iowa St. 10 8 171 21.38 J.Benjamin, Rutgers 12 3 64 21.33 P.Lewis, Tennessee 10 6 128 21.33 R.Luke, Fresno St. 13 16 341 21.31 J.Holman, South Carolina 10 7 149 21.29 J.Scott, NC State 13 11 234 21.27 J.Bradley, UNLV 14 5 106 21.20 Q.Adams, California 12 1 21 21.00 M.Allen, Baylor 9 2 42 21.00 T.Bachmeier, BYU 13 1 21 21.00 D.Cordero, Hawaii 12 1 21 21.00 B.Turner, Marshall 10 1 21 21.00 M.Upton, Boston College 9 1 21 21.00 B.White, Hawaii 12 1 21 21.00 N.Whittington, Oregon 11 6 126 21.00 C.Lacy, Louisville 13 12 251 20.92 M.Davis, Southern Miss. 13 13 271 20.85 N.Biggins, Cent. Michigan 12 12 250 20.83 B.Black, Rutgers 12 6 125 20.83 T.Rudolph, Toledo 13 18 374 20.78 C.Yacamelli, Wisconsin 10 4 83 20.75 N.Singleton, Penn St. 12 7 145 20.71 J.Monteiro, Liberty 8 10 207 20.70 R.Johnson, Missouri St. 13 3 62 20.67 J.Baugh, Florida 12 4 82 20.50 Z.Branch, Georgia 13 10 205 20.50 T.Brown, Clemson 13 2 41 20.50 S.Clower, North Carolina 9 4 82 20.50 I.Mahdi, Arizona 12 4 82 20.50 J.Malau’ulu, Fresno St. 13 6 123 20.50 M.McDoom, Cincinnati 12 2 41 20.50 C.Culliver, North Carolina 6 5 102 20.40 J.Mattord, E. Michigan 11 3 61 20.33 D.Singleton, SMU 6 3 61 20.33 F. Robertson, Louisiana Tech 4 4 81 20.25 M.Stephens, Kent St. 2 4 81 20.25 D.Taylor, Texas State 5 4 81 20.25 E.Dennis, Ohio 8 9 182 20.22 E.Washington, Oregon St. 4 9 182 20.22 K.Foreman, Oklahoma St. 8 5 101 20.20 J.De Jesus, California 13 18 363 20.17 M.Brown, Uconn 5 14 281 20.07 C.Adams, Alabama 14 1 20 20.00 J.Anderson, Illinois 11 1 20 20.00 F.Brown, Syracuse 8 1 20 20.00 T.Bryant, Kentucky 12 1 20 20.00 D.Jackson, Texas State 11 1 20 20.00 K.Lando, Jacksonville St. 14 1 20 20.00 T.Large, Washington St. 12 1 20 20.00 P.Malbrue, LSU 12 1 20 20.00 E.McClain, Ball St. 12 1 20 20.00 J.Taylor, Michigan 11 1 20 20.00 J.Taylor, Virginia 13 1 20 20.00 T.Thompson, Rice 11 3 60 20.00 K.Alexander, Appalachian St. 13 18 359 19.94 P.Prioleau, Virginia Tech 11 17 339 19.94 J.Jacobs, Utah St. 13 11 219 19.91 D.Kerr, Syracuse 8 6 119 19.83 R.Niblett, Texas 12 10 198 19.80 D.Bray, Utah 8 4 79 19.75 C.High, Stanford 12 12 237 19.75 K.Pearson, East Carolina 10 3 59 19.67 A.Turner, Rice 12 3 59 19.67 A.Marsh, Michigan 12 12 235 19.58 A.Broome, Boston College 11 2 39 19.50 J.Glover, UNLV 14 16 312 19.50 T.King, New Mexico St. 8 10 195 19.50 J.McGill, North Carolina 9 8 156 19.50 J.Moore, Duke 11 2 39 19.50 L.Thorpe, Stanford 11 2 39 19.50 T.Wallace, Kennesaw St. 11 2 39 19.50 C.Washington, San Diego St. 13 4 78 19.50 P.Plott, Georgia Southern 12 7 136 19.43 S.Marshall, Georgia Tech 13 13 252 19.38 J.Robinson, Missouri St. 12 13 252 19.38 K.Law, Kentucky 12 9 174 19.33 D.Wells, Oregon St. 11 12 232 19.33 Q.Ashley, Ball St. 10 11 212 19.27 M.Hudson, Texas Tech 12 8 154 19.25 L.Brooks, Alabama 13 14 269 19.21 P.Jenkins, East Carolina 11 5 96 19.20 J.Alexis, South Florida 5 1 19 19.00 J.Berchal, Appalachian St. 10 1 19 19.00 J.Coleman, Washington 12 3 57 19.00 B.Farrell, Stanford 12 1 19 19.00 I.Hartrup, Mississippi 13 6 114 19.00 C.Hernandez, Wake Forest 12 1 19 19.00 T.Hudson, Vanderbilt 7 1 19 19.00 Q.Jackson, Rice 12 12 228 19.00 N.James, Notre Dame 4 1 19 19.00 K.Mason, Akron 12 1 19 19.00 T.Nagy, Kansas 12 3 57 19.00 G.Pettaway, James Madison 12 2 38 19.00 M.Pettway, Jacksonville St. 11 2 38 19.00 D.Stepney, Akron 6 1 19 19.00 B.Townsend, Cent. Michigan 13 1 19 19.00 V.Wilkins, Boston College 9 2 38 19.00 M.Woods, South Alabama 11 2 38 19.00 J.Hamilton, Arizona St. 12 10 189 18.90 M.Phillips, Sam Houston St. 12 15 283 18.87 J.Norman, E. Michigan 11 23 432 18.78 D.Williams, W. Kentucky 8 7 131 18.71 I.Jacobs, UAB 12 3 56 18.67 J.Smith, South Florida 13 3 56 18.67 M.James, Old Dominion 11 8 149 18.62 R.Williams, Louisiana-Lafayette 12 17 315 18.53 D.Brune, Ohio 13 2 37 18.50 J.Franklin, W. Michigan 14 2 37 18.50 D.Lyons, FIU 12 2 37 18.50 J.Marshall, UCLA 1 2 37 18.50 W.Nixon, Syracuse 12 2 37 18.50 D.Luke, Missouri St. 13 14 257 18.36 B.Brantley, Wyoming 10 4 73 18.25 K.Washington, Georgia St. 12 8 146 18.25 T.Washington, Iowa 11 4 73 18.25 T.Peyton, Georgia St. 10 20 364 18.20 H.Smith, Temple 12 5 91 18.20 D.DeBlanc, Wyoming 11 6 109 18.17 K.Brown, UAB 10 1 18 18.00 K.Jones, Kennesaw St. 12 9 162 18.00

