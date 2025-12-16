NCAA FBS Individual Kickoff Returns

Kickoff Returns
|G
|No
|KRYd
|Avg
|J.Charles, Nebraska
|12
|1
|85
|85.00
|K.Brown, Louisville
|9
|1
|65
|65.00
|L.Styles, Ohio St.
|11
|2
|116
|58.00
|T.Magee, Umass
|3
|1
|57
|57.00
|A.Brown, Michigan St.
|4
|4
|214
|53.50
|J.Williams, Texas Tech
|13
|4
|207
|51.75
|S.Bangura, Ohio
|12
|3
|141
|47.00
|I.Foster, Southern Miss.
|12
|1
|44
|44.00
|S.Evans, North Texas
|13
|3
|115
|38.33
|K.Courtney, Virginia
|13
|1
|38
|38.00
|C.Pickett, Kansas
|12
|1
|38
|38.00
|C.Barnes, Wake Forest
|11
|7
|263
|37.57
|J.Price, Notre Dame
|12
|12
|450
|37.50
|J.Moore, Duke
|9
|1
|37
|37.00
|J.McIntyre, Pittsburgh
|12
|1
|36
|36.00
|C.Ross, Virginia
|12
|7
|248
|35.43
|J.Norris, Louisiana-Lafayette
|8
|9
|318
|35.33
|J.Howse, Middle Tennessee
|4
|1
|35
|35.00
|S.Moa, BYU
|4
|1
|35
|35.00
|D.Morris, Tennessee
|6
|2
|69
|34.50
|J.Brown, Georgia Southern
|12
|1
|34
|34.00
|J.Morrow, Texas A&M
|12
|1
|34
|34.00
|S.Hagans, Duke
|13
|14
|467
|33.36
|G.Hart, W. Kentucky
|12
|1
|33
|33.00
|C.Pettaway, Bowling Green
|9
|12
|396
|33.00
|B.Hammer, Toledo
|12
|3
|97
|32.33
|J.Grier, Appalachian St.
|9
|1
|32
|32.00
|E.Potts, Tulsa
|11
|1
|32
|32.00
|K.Johnson, Pittsburgh
|12
|5
|159
|31.80
|B.Cain, Auburn
|12
|1
|31
|31.00
|B.Cardwell, San Diego St.
|11
|1
|31
|31.00
|C.Chadwick, Uconn
|12
|1
|31
|31.00
|K.Mack, Penn St.
|12
|4
|123
|30.75
|K.Wetjen, Iowa
|12
|14
|427
|30.50
|S.Smith, Memphis
|12
|5
|152
|30.40
|D.Bankston, New Mexico
|12
|11
|334
|30.36
|J.Cross, Arkansas St.
|1
|1
|30
|30.00
|K.Reynolds, Miami (Ohio)
|13
|14
|419
|29.93
|C.Barfield, Hawaii
|12
|9
|267
|29.67
|K.Boone-Nelson, W. Michigan
|11
|2
|59
|29.50
|D.Gandy, Louisiana Tech
|12
|16
|467
|29.19
|B.Noernberg, Kansas St.
|8
|16
|464
|29.00
|N.White, Utah St.
|12
|1
|29
|29.00
|C.Harris-Lopez, James Madison
|12
|7
|202
|28.86
|J.Gray, Liberty
|8
|11
|313
|28.45
|D.Clark, Kent St.
|12
|16
|452
|28.25
|K.Williams, Nebraska
|11
|11
|310
|28.18
|C.Cobb, Arkansas St.
|12
|19
|534
|28.11
|M.Anderson, Texas State
|11
|1
|28
|28.00
|P.Fisher, UAB
|8
|1
|28
|28.00
|K.Kubecka, Kansas
|12
|1
|28
|28.00
|W.Philord, FAU
|8
|1
|28
|28.00
|K.Roberts, Bowling Green
|12
|9
|251
|27.89
|V.Anthony, Wisconsin
|12
|16
|446
|27.88
|D.Eley, Charlotte
|11
|18
|501
|27.83
|C.Washington, San Diego St.
|12
|2
|55
|27.50
|M.Pollard, Delaware
|12
|12
|327
|27.25
|J.Jenkins, Texas State
|12
|23
|622
|27.04
|B.Long, South Alabama
|10
|1
|27
|27.00
|T.Smith, Tulane
|13
|6
|160
|26.67
|D.Fowlkes, Missouri
|10
|7
|186
|26.57
|T.Richardson, Vanderbilt
|12
|14
|371
|26.50
|D.Cobb, Georgia Southern
|11
|19
|502
|26.42
|S.Beebe, UAB
|12
|21
|554
|26.38
|K.Perich, Minnesota
|12
|19
|499
|26.26
|A.Mohammed, Washington
|13
|16
|420
|26.25
|J.Himon, Northwestern
|11
|5
|131
|26.20
|S.Evans, North Texas
|13
|14
|366
|26.14
|M.Gillie, Coastal Carolina
|12
|17
|443
|26.06
|L.Billups-Williams, Miami (Ohio)
|13
|3
|78
|26.00
|J.Bradley, UNLV
|13
|3
|78
|26.00
|T.Carney, Wake Forest
|12
|1
|26
|26.00
|H.Gilmore, Kentucky
|12
|1
|26
|26.00
|M.Henry, W. Kentucky
|12
|2
|52
|26.00
|K.Salter, Colorado
|10
|1
|26
|26.00
|J.Wayne, Coastal Carolina
|11
|1
|26
|26.00
|T.White, N. Illinois
|2
|1
|26
|26.00
|K.Woods, Nevada
|12
|12
|311
|25.92
|T.Burns, Sam Houston St.
|12
|12
|306
|25.50
|K.Marion, Miami
|12
|9
|228
|25.33
|E.Henderson, Kansas
|12
|18
|455
|25.28
|D.Reynolds, N. Illinois
|12
|16
|404
|25.25
|D.Hill, Oregon
|12
|2
|50
|25.00
|J.Hunter, San Diego St.
|12
|1
|25
|25.00
|B.Jennings, Louisville
|5
|2
|50
|25.00
|M.Resetich, Illinois
|11
|1
|25
|25.00
|G.Stenger, Nebraska
|1
|1
|25
|25.00
|T.Horton, Ball St.
|10
|11
|274
|24.91
|L.Diggs, Mississippi
|12
|3
|74
|24.67
|T.Gentry, Texas Tech
|7
|3
|74
|24.67
|J.Platt, FAU
|12
|25
|614
|24.56
|J.Lucas, Florida St.
|12
|9
|221
|24.56
|J.Denman, TCU
|12
|6
|147
|24.50
|J.Hayes, TCU
|6
|2
|49
|24.50
|L.Avant, Colorado St.
|12
|11
|268
|24.36
|K.Washington, Tulsa
|4
|7
|170
|24.29
|J.Johnson, San Jose St.
|11
|15
|364
|24.27
|R.Pleasant, Auburn
|11
|17
|412
|24.24
|P.Clacks, Buffalo
|12
|2
|48
|24.00
|M.Crosby, Oregon St.
|8
|1
|24
|24.00
|K.Frew, Air Force
|12
|1
|24
|24.00
|B.Hall, North Carolina
|11
|1
|24
|24.00
|R.Hill, Arkansas
|11
|10
|240
|24.00
|C.Jnopierre, FIU
|10
|16
|384
|24.00
|A.Jones, Liberty
|11
|2
|48
|24.00
|J.Keough, Buffalo
|12
|1
|24
|24.00
|I.McMorris, Missouri St.
|4
|2
|48
|24.00
|G.O’Neill, Sam Houston St.
|11
|1
|24
|24.00
|T.Thomas, Akron
|11
|2
|48
|24.00
|R.Triplette, Georgia Tech
|10
|1
|24
|24.00
|Q.Gibson, Colorado
|12
|25
|597
|23.88
|C.Hagen, BYU
|12
|17
|404
|23.76
|L.Wilson, Cincinnati
|11
|8
|190
|23.75
|B.Hills, Akron
|11
|28
|663
|23.68
|J.Gibson, Umass
|10
|3
|71
|23.67
|C.Johnson, Tulsa
|8
|3
|71
|23.67
|M.Johnson, Missouri
|12
|3
|71
|23.67
|J.Whatley, Arizona
|12
|3
|71
|23.67
|M.Jackson, Purdue
|12
|22
|520
|23.64
|D.Miles, W. Michigan
|13
|21
|495
|23.57
|C.Valentine, Illinois
|12
|7
|165
|23.57
|C.Farrell, Northwestern
|6
|2
|47
|23.50
|K.Wilson, Baylor
|12
|30
|705
|23.50
|C.Martin, UCLA
|12
|7
|164
|23.43
|T.Bussey, Texas A&M
|12
|18
|421
|23.39
|I.Mozee, Nebraska
|12
|3
|70
|23.33
|B.Brown, LSU
|12
|13
|303
|23.31
|A.Brown-Stephens, Tulane
|13
|14
|326
|23.29
|J.Gaston, Middle Tennessee
|9
|9
|208
|23.11
|J.Nixon, UCF
|12
|19
|438
|23.05
|J.Price, Kansas St.
|8
|2
|46
|23.00
|C.Simon, UTEP
|1
|1
|23
|23.00
|D.Taylor, Colorado
|4
|1
|23
|23.00
|A.Isaac, South Florida
|12
|9
|206
|22.89
|C.Smith, Penn St.
|5
|6
|137
|22.83
|L.Montgomery, East Carolina
|12
|5
|114
|22.80
|J.Barney, Nebraska
|12
|9
|205
|22.78
|A.Randall, Clemson
|12
|8
|182
|22.75
|D.Brown, San Diego St.
|12
|3
|68
|22.67
|D.Spann, Pittsburgh
|12
|12
|272
|22.67
|T.Williams, Virginia Tech
|12
|3
|68
|22.67
|I.Bryant, Navy
|12
|20
|453
|22.65
|R.Hemby, Indiana
|13
|9
|203
|22.56
|K.Miller, Southern Cal
|12
|2
|45
|22.50
|E.Small, TCU
|6
|2
|45
|22.50
|E.Willis, UTEP
|11
|2
|45
|22.50
|D.Bryson, Kennesaw St.
|12
|11
|247
|22.45
|J.Kelly, Delaware
|11
|6
|134
|22.33
|C.Ramseur, Nevada
|12
|3
|67
|22.33
|T.Shelton, Buffalo
|9
|16
|357
|22.31
|W.Knight, James Madison
|13
|4
|89
|22.25
|E.Porter, N. Illinois
|12
|4
|89
|22.25
|X.Turner-Bradshaw, Marshall
|12
|23
|510
|22.17
|B.Rehmann, Delaware
|10
|6
|133
|22.17
|J.Napier, San Diego St.
|10
|12
|265
|22.08
|N.Harbor, South Carolina
|11
|11
|242
|22.00
|T.Jones, Old Dominion
|12
|1
|22
|22.00
|S.Lockett, Kansas St.
|12
|2
|44
|22.00
|T.McMillan, Washington
|1
|1
|22
|22.00
|D.Rice, Kansas St.
|10
|3
|66
|22.00
|N.Sheppard, Duke
|13
|1
|22
|22.00
|M.Thomas, Purdue
|12
|1
|22
|22.00
|Z.Thomas, LSU
|12
|1
|22
|22.00
|D.Wagner, Northwestern
|10
|1
|22
|22.00
|M.Everhart, TCU
|9
|9
|197
|21.89
|M.Mews, Houston
|12
|17
|372
|21.88
|P.Fox, West Virginia
|10
|7
|153
|21.86
|T.Hill, Syracuse
|8
|12
|262
|21.83
|A.Brown, FIU
|5
|4
|87
|21.75
|P.Jones, Duke
|4
|4
|87
|21.75
|A.Middleton, Bowling Green
|12
|8
|174
|21.75
|C.Harris, Air Force
|12
|7
|152
|21.71
|M.Anderson, UTSA
|9
|6
|130
|21.67
|T.Green, Boston College
|10
|6
|130
|21.67
|T.Rudolph, Toledo
|12
|17
|368
|21.65
|T.Smith, Uconn
|12
|11
|238
|21.64
|Q.Craig, Arizona
|11
|2
|43
|21.50
|J.Monteiro, Liberty
|8
|10
|215
|21.50
|L.Rhodes, SMU
|11
|8
|172
|21.50
|A.Flora, Iowa St.
|10
|8
|171
|21.38
|J.Benjamin, Rutgers
|12
|3
|64
|21.33
|P.Lewis, Tennessee
|10
|6
|128
|21.33
|R.Luke, Fresno St.
|12
|16
|341
|21.31
|J.Holman, South Carolina
|10
|7
|149
|21.29
|C.Lacy, Louisville
|12
|11
|234
|21.27
|J.Scott, NC State
|12
|11
|234
|21.27
|Q.Adams, California
|11
|1
|21
|21.00
|M.Allen, Baylor
|9
|2
|42
|21.00
|T.Bachmeier, BYU
|13
|1
|21
|21.00
|D.Cordero, Hawaii
|11
|1
|21
|21.00
|J.Ruffin, Cent. Michigan
|11
|1
|21
|21.00
|B.Turner, Marshall
|10
|1
|21
|21.00
|M.Upton, Boston College
|9
|1
|21
|21.00
|B.White, Hawaii
|11
|1
|21
|21.00
|N.Biggins, Cent. Michigan
|12
|12
|250
|20.83
|B.Black, Rutgers
|12
|6
|125
|20.83
|C.Yacamelli, Wisconsin
|10
|4
|83
|20.75
|N.Singleton, Penn St.
|12
|7
|145
|20.71
|D.Epps, Troy
|13
|20
|414
|20.70
|R.Johnson, Missouri St.
|12
|3
|62
|20.67
|J.De Jesus, California
|12
|16
|330
|20.62
|J.Baugh, Florida
|12
|4
|82
|20.50
|Z.Branch, Georgia
|13
|10
|205
|20.50
|T.Brown, Clemson
|12
|2
|41
|20.50
|S.Clower, North Carolina
|9
|4
|82
|20.50
|I.Mahdi, Arizona
|12
|4
|82
|20.50
|J.Malau’ulu, Fresno St.
|12
|6
|123
|20.50
|M.McDoom, Cincinnati
|12
|2
|41
|20.50
|J.Robinson, Missouri St.
|11
|10
|205
|20.50
|M.Sherrod, Boise St.
|14
|24
|492
|20.50
|C.Culliver, North Carolina
|6
|5
|102
|20.40
|J.Mattord, E. Michigan
|11
|3
|61
|20.33
|D.Singleton, SMU
|6
|3
|61
|20.33
|F. Robertson, Louisiana Tech
|4
|4
|81
|20.25
|M.Stephens, Kent St.
|2
|4
|81
|20.25
|D.Taylor, Texas State
|5
|4
|81
|20.25
|E.Dennis, Ohio
|7
|9
|182
|20.22
|E.Washington, Oregon St.
|4
|9
|182
|20.22
|K.Foreman, Oklahoma St.
|8
|5
|101
|20.20
|M.Davis, Southern Miss.
|12
|12
|241
|20.08
|C.Adams, Alabama
|13
|1
|20
|20.00
|J.Anderson, Illinois
|11
|1
|20
|20.00
|M.Brown, Uconn
|4
|8
|160
|20.00
|F.Brown, Syracuse
|8
|1
|20
|20.00
|T.Bryant, Kentucky
|12
|1
|20
|20.00
|D.Jackson, Texas State
|11
|1
|20
|20.00
|K.Lando, Jacksonville St.
|13
|1
|20
|20.00
|P.Malbrue, LSU
|11
|1
|20
|20.00
|E.McClain, Ball St.
|12
|1
|20
|20.00
|J.Taylor, Michigan
|11
|1
|20
|20.00
|J.Taylor, Virginia
|13
|1
|20
|20.00
|T.Thompson, Rice
|11
|3
|60
|20.00
|K.Alexander, Appalachian St.
|12
|18
|359
|19.94
|P.Prioleau, Virginia Tech
|11
|17
|339
|19.94
|D.Kerr, Syracuse
|8
|6
|119
|19.83
|R.Niblett, Texas
|12
|10
|198
|19.80
|D.Bray, Utah
|8
|4
|79
|19.75
|C.High, Stanford
|12
|12
|237
|19.75
|L.Brooks, Alabama
|12
|13
|256
|19.69
|K.Pearson, East Carolina
|10
|3
|59
|19.67
|A.Turner, Rice
|12
|3
|59
|19.67
|A.Marsh, Michigan
|12
|12
|235
|19.58
|A.Broome, Boston College
|11
|2
|39
|19.50
|J.Glover, UNLV
|13
|16
|312
|19.50
|T.King, New Mexico St.
|8
|10
|195
|19.50
|J.McGill, North Carolina
|9
|8
|156
|19.50
|J.Moore, Duke
|11
|2
|39
|19.50
|L.Thorpe, Stanford
|11
|2
|39
|19.50
|T.Wallace, Kennesaw St.
|10
|2
|39
|19.50
|P.Plott, Georgia Southern
|11
|7
|136
|19.43
|K.Law, Kentucky
|12
|9
|174
|19.33
|D.Wells, Oregon St.
|11
|12
|232
|19.33
|Q.Ashley, Ball St.
|10
|11
|212
|19.27
|M.Hudson, Texas Tech
|12
|8
|154
|19.25
|P.Jenkins, East Carolina
|10
|5
|96
|19.20
|J.Berchal, Appalachian St.
|9
|1
|19
|19.00
|J.Coleman, Washington
|12
|3
|57
|19.00
|B.Farrell, Stanford
|12
|1
|19
|19.00
|I.Hartrup, Mississippi
|12
|6
|114
|19.00
|C.Hernandez, Wake Forest
|12
|1
|19
|19.00
|T.Hudson, Vanderbilt
|7
|1
|19
|19.00
|Q.Jackson, Rice
|12
|12
|228
|19.00
|N.James, Notre Dame
|4
|1
|19
|19.00
|K.Mason, Akron
|12
|1
|19
|19.00
|T.Nagy, Kansas
|12
|3
|57
|19.00
|G.Pettaway, James Madison
|11
|2
|38
|19.00
|M.Pettway, Jacksonville St.
|10
|2
|38
|19.00
|D.Stepney, Akron
|6
|1
|19
|19.00
|B.Townsend, Cent. Michigan
|12
|1
|19
|19.00
|V.Wilkins, Boston College
|9
|2
|38
|19.00
|M.Woods, South Alabama
|11
|2
|38
|19.00
|J.Hamilton, Arizona St.
|12
|10
|189
|18.90
|M.Phillips, Sam Houston St.
|12
|15
|283
|18.87
|N.Whittington, Oregon
|10
|5
|94
|18.80
|J.Norman, E. Michigan
|11
|23
|432
|18.78
|D.Williams, W. Kentucky
|7
|7
|131
|18.71
|I.Jacobs, UAB
|12
|3
|56
|18.67
|J.Smith, South Florida
|12
|3
|56
|18.67
|M.James, Old Dominion
|10
|8
|149
|18.62
|R.Williams, Louisiana-Lafayette
|11
|17
|315
|18.53
|D.Brune, Ohio
|12
|2
|37
|18.50
|J.Franklin, W. Michigan
|13
|2
|37
|18.50
|J.Marshall, UCLA
|1
|2
|37
|18.50
|W.Nixon, Syracuse
|12
|2
|37
|18.50
|B.Brantley, Wyoming
|10
|4
|73
|18.25
|K.Washington, Georgia St.
|12
|8
|146
|18.25
|T.Washington, Iowa
|11
|4
|73
|18.25
|T.Peyton, Georgia St.
|10
|20
|364
|18.20
|H.Smith, Temple
|12
|5
|91
|18.20
|D.DeBlanc, Wyoming
|11
|6
|109
|18.17
|X.Alexander, Washington
|13
|1
|18
|18.00
|K.Brown, UAB
|10
|1
|18
|18.00
|D.Carnes, North Texas
|13
|1
|18
|18.00
|D.Claiborne, Wake Forest
|12
|1
|18
|18.00
|K.Jones, Kennesaw St.
|11
|9
|162
|18.00
|D.Kelley, Nevada
|8
|1
|18
|18.00
|Q.Martin, Penn St.
|6
|1
|18
|18.00
|B.Presley, Tulsa
|12
|9
|162
|18.00
|V.Rosa, Uconn
|12
|4
|72
|18.00
|M.Turner, Tulane
|7
|1
|18
|18.00
