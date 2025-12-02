NCAA FBS Individual Kickoff Returns

Kickoff Returns G No KRYd Avg J.Charles, Nebraska 12 1 85 85.00 K.Brown, Louisville 9 1 65 65.00 L.Styles, Ohio…

Kickoff Returns

G No KRYd Avg J.Charles, Nebraska 12 1 85 85.00 K.Brown, Louisville 9 1 65 65.00 L.Styles, Ohio St. 10 2 116 58.00 T.Magee, Umass 3 1 57 57.00 A.Brown, Michigan St. 4 4 214 53.50 J.Williams, Texas Tech 12 4 207 51.75 S.Bangura, Ohio 12 3 141 47.00 I.Foster, Southern Miss. 12 1 44 44.00 S.Evans, North Texas 12 3 115 38.33 K.Courtney, Virginia 12 1 38 38.00 C.Pickett, Kansas 12 1 38 38.00 C.Barnes, Wake Forest 11 7 263 37.57 J.Price, Notre Dame 12 12 450 37.50 J.Moore, Duke 9 1 37 37.00 J.McIntyre, Pittsburgh 12 1 36 36.00 C.Ross, Virginia 11 7 248 35.43 J.Norris, Louisiana-Lafayette 8 9 318 35.33 J.Howse, Middle Tennessee 4 1 35 35.00 S.Moa, BYU 3 1 35 35.00 S.Hagans, Duke 12 13 454 34.92 D.Morris, Tennessee 6 2 69 34.50 J.Brown, Georgia Southern 12 1 34 34.00 J.Morrow, Texas A&M 12 1 34 34.00 G.Hart, W. Kentucky 12 1 33 33.00 C.Pettaway, Bowling Green 9 12 396 33.00 T.Smith, Tulane 12 4 131 32.75 B.Hammer, Toledo 12 3 97 32.33 J.Grier, Appalachian St. 9 1 32 32.00 E.Potts, Tulsa 11 1 32 32.00 K.Johnson, Pittsburgh 12 5 159 31.80 B.Cain, Auburn 12 1 31 31.00 B.Cardwell, San Diego St. 11 1 31 31.00 C.Chadwick, Uconn 12 1 31 31.00 K.Reynolds, Miami (Ohio) 12 13 402 30.92 K.Mack, Penn St. 11 4 123 30.75 K.Wetjen, Iowa 12 14 427 30.50 S.Smith, Memphis 12 5 152 30.40 D.Bankston, New Mexico 12 11 334 30.36 J.Cross, Arkansas St. 1 1 30 30.00 C.Barfield, Hawaii 12 9 267 29.67 K.Boone-Nelson, W. Michigan 10 2 59 29.50 C.Harris-Lopez, James Madison 11 6 177 29.50 D.Gandy, Louisiana Tech 12 16 467 29.19 B.Noernberg, Kansas St. 8 16 464 29.00 N.White, Utah St. 12 1 29 29.00 J.Gray, Liberty 8 11 313 28.45 D.Clark, Kent St. 12 16 452 28.25 K.Williams, Nebraska 11 11 310 28.18 C.Cobb, Arkansas St. 12 19 534 28.11 M.Anderson, Texas State 11 1 28 28.00 P.Fisher, UAB 8 1 28 28.00 K.Kubecka, Kansas 12 1 28 28.00 W.Philord, FAU 8 1 28 28.00 K.Roberts, Bowling Green 12 9 251 27.89 V.Anthony, Wisconsin 12 16 446 27.88 D.Eley, Charlotte 11 18 501 27.83 C.Washington, San Diego St. 12 2 55 27.50 S.Evans, North Texas 12 13 356 27.38 M.Pollard, Delaware 12 12 327 27.25 J.Jenkins, Texas State 12 23 622 27.04 B.Long, South Alabama 10 1 27 27.00 D.Fowlkes, Missouri 10 7 186 26.57 T.Richardson, Vanderbilt 12 14 371 26.50 D.Cobb, Georgia Southern 11 19 502 26.42 S.Beebe, UAB 12 21 554 26.38 K.Perich, Minnesota 12 19 499 26.26 A.Mohammed, Washington 12 16 420 26.25 J.Himon, Northwestern 11 5 131 26.20 M.Gillie, Coastal Carolina 12 17 443 26.06 L.Billups-Williams, Miami (Ohio) 12 3 78 26.00 T.Carney, Wake Forest 12 1 26 26.00 H.Gilmore, Kentucky 12 1 26 26.00 M.Henry, W. Kentucky 12 2 52 26.00 K.Salter, Colorado 10 1 26 26.00 J.Wayne, Coastal Carolina 11 1 26 26.00 T.White, N. Illinois 2 1 26 26.00 K.Woods, Nevada 12 12 311 25.92 T.Burns, Sam Houston St. 12 12 306 25.50 K.Marion, Miami 12 9 228 25.33 E.Henderson, Kansas 12 18 455 25.28 D.Reynolds, N. Illinois 12 16 404 25.25 D.Hill, Oregon 12 2 50 25.00 J.Hunter, San Diego St. 12 1 25 25.00 B.Jennings, Louisville 5 2 50 25.00 M.Resetich, Illinois 11 1 25 25.00 G.Stenger, Nebraska 1 1 25 25.00 T.Horton, Ball St. 10 11 274 24.91 L.Diggs, Mississippi 12 3 74 24.67 T.Gentry, Texas Tech 7 3 74 24.67 J.Platt, FAU 12 25 614 24.56 J.Lucas, Florida St. 12 9 221 24.56 J.Denman, TCU 12 6 147 24.50 J.Hayes, TCU 6 2 49 24.50 L.Avant, Colorado St. 12 11 268 24.36 K.Washington, Tulsa 4 7 170 24.29 J.Johnson, San Jose St. 11 15 364 24.27 R.Pleasant, Auburn 11 17 412 24.24 P.Clacks, Buffalo 12 2 48 24.00 M.Crosby, Oregon St. 8 1 24 24.00 K.Frew, Air Force 12 1 24 24.00 B.Hall, North Carolina 11 1 24 24.00 R.Hill, Arkansas 11 10 240 24.00 C.Jnopierre, FIU 10 16 384 24.00 A.Jones, Liberty 11 2 48 24.00 J.Keough, Buffalo 12 1 24 24.00 I.McMorris, Missouri St. 4 2 48 24.00 G.O’Neill, Sam Houston St. 11 1 24 24.00 T.Thomas, Akron 11 2 48 24.00 R.Triplette, Georgia Tech 10 1 24 24.00 Q.Gibson, Colorado 12 25 597 23.88 C.Hagen, BYU 11 17 404 23.76 L.Wilson, Cincinnati 11 8 190 23.75 B.Hills, Akron 11 28 663 23.68 J.Gibson, Umass 10 3 71 23.67 M.Johnson, Missouri 12 3 71 23.67 C.Johnson, Tulsa 8 3 71 23.67 J.Whatley, Arizona 12 3 71 23.67 M.Jackson, Purdue 12 22 520 23.64 D.Miles, W. Michigan 12 21 495 23.57 C.Valentine, Illinois 12 7 165 23.57 C.Farrell, Northwestern 6 2 47 23.50 K.Wilson, Baylor 12 30 705 23.50 C.Martin, UCLA 12 7 164 23.43 T.Bussey, Texas A&M 12 18 421 23.39 I.Mozee, Nebraska 12 3 70 23.33 B.Brown, LSU 12 13 303 23.31 A.Brown-Stephens, Tulane 12 14 326 23.29 J.Gaston, Middle Tennessee 9 9 208 23.11 J.Nixon, UCF 12 19 438 23.05 J.Price, Kansas St. 8 2 46 23.00 C.Simon, UTEP 1 1 23 23.00 D.Taylor, Colorado 4 1 23 23.00 A.Isaac, South Florida 12 9 206 22.89 C.Smith, Penn St. 5 6 137 22.83 L.Montgomery, East Carolina 12 5 114 22.80 J.Barney, Nebraska 12 9 205 22.78 A.Randall, Clemson 12 8 182 22.75 I.Bryant, Navy 11 19 431 22.68 D.Brown, San Diego St. 12 3 68 22.67 D.Spann, Pittsburgh 12 12 272 22.67 T.Williams, Virginia Tech 12 3 68 22.67 R.Hemby, Indiana 12 9 203 22.56 K.Miller, Southern Cal 12 2 45 22.50 E.Small, TCU 6 2 45 22.50 E.Willis, UTEP 11 2 45 22.50 J.Kelly, Delaware 11 6 134 22.33 C.Ramseur, Nevada 12 3 67 22.33 T.Shelton, Buffalo 9 16 357 22.31 W.Knight, James Madison 12 4 89 22.25 E.Porter, N. Illinois 12 4 89 22.25 X.Turner-Bradshaw, Marshall 12 23 510 22.17 B.Rehmann, Delaware 10 6 133 22.17 J.Napier, San Diego St. 10 12 265 22.08 J.Bradley, UNLV 12 1 22 22.00 N.Harbor, South Carolina 11 11 242 22.00 T.Jones, Old Dominion 12 1 22 22.00 S.Lockett, Kansas St. 12 2 44 22.00 D.Rice, Kansas St. 10 3 66 22.00 N.Sheppard, Duke 12 1 22 22.00 Z.Thomas, LSU 12 1 22 22.00 M.Thomas, Purdue 12 1 22 22.00 D.Wagner, Northwestern 10 1 22 22.00 M.Everhart, TCU 9 9 197 21.89 M.Mews, Houston 12 17 372 21.88 P.Fox, West Virginia 10 7 153 21.86 T.Hill, Syracuse 8 12 262 21.83 A.Brown, FIU 5 4 87 21.75 P.Jones, Duke 4 4 87 21.75 A.Middleton, Bowling Green 12 8 174 21.75 C.Harris, Air Force 12 7 152 21.71 M.Anderson, UTSA 9 6 130 21.67 T.Green, Boston College 10 6 130 21.67 T.Rudolph, Toledo 12 17 368 21.65 T.Smith, Uconn 12 11 238 21.64 Q.Craig, Arizona 11 2 43 21.50 J.Monteiro, Liberty 8 10 215 21.50 L.Rhodes, SMU 11 8 172 21.50 D.Bryson, Kennesaw St. 11 10 214 21.40 A.Flora, Iowa St. 10 8 171 21.38 J.Benjamin, Rutgers 12 3 64 21.33 P.Lewis, Tennessee 10 6 128 21.33 R.Luke, Fresno St. 12 16 341 21.31 J.Holman, South Carolina 10 7 149 21.29 C.Lacy, Louisville 12 11 234 21.27 J.Scott, NC State 12 11 234 21.27 Q.Adams, California 11 1 21 21.00 M.Allen, Baylor 9 2 42 21.00 T.Bachmeier, BYU 12 1 21 21.00 D.Cordero, Hawaii 11 1 21 21.00 J.Ruffin, Cent. Michigan 11 1 21 21.00 B.Turner, Marshall 10 1 21 21.00 M.Upton, Boston College 9 1 21 21.00 B.White, Hawaii 11 1 21 21.00 N.Biggins, Cent. Michigan 12 12 250 20.83 B.Black, Rutgers 12 6 125 20.83 C.Yacamelli, Wisconsin 10 4 83 20.75 N.Singleton, Penn St. 12 7 145 20.71 R.Johnson, Missouri St. 12 3 62 20.67 J.De Jesus, California 12 16 330 20.62 J.Baugh, Florida 12 4 82 20.50 Z.Branch, Georgia 12 10 205 20.50 L.Brooks, Alabama 11 12 246 20.50 T.Brown, Clemson 12 2 41 20.50 S.Clower, North Carolina 9 4 82 20.50 I.Mahdi, Arizona 12 4 82 20.50 J.Malau’ulu, Fresno St. 12 6 123 20.50 M.McDoom, Cincinnati 12 2 41 20.50 J.Robinson, Missouri St. 11 10 205 20.50 C.Culliver, North Carolina 6 5 102 20.40 D.Epps, Troy 12 19 387 20.37 J.Mattord, E. Michigan 11 3 61 20.33 D.Singleton, SMU 6 3 61 20.33 F. Robertson, Louisiana Tech 4 4 81 20.25 M.Stephens, Kent St. 2 4 81 20.25 D.Taylor, Texas State 5 4 81 20.25 E.Dennis, Ohio 7 9 182 20.22 E.Washington, Oregon St. 4 9 182 20.22 K.Foreman, Oklahoma St. 8 5 101 20.20 M.Davis, Southern Miss. 12 12 241 20.08 C.Adams, Alabama 12 1 20 20.00 J.Anderson, Illinois 11 1 20 20.00 M.Brown, Uconn 4 8 160 20.00 F.Brown, Syracuse 8 1 20 20.00 T.Bryant, Kentucky 12 1 20 20.00 D.Jackson, Texas State 11 1 20 20.00 K.Lando, Jacksonville St. 12 1 20 20.00 P.Malbrue, LSU 11 1 20 20.00 E.McClain, Ball St. 12 1 20 20.00 J.Taylor, Virginia 12 1 20 20.00 J.Taylor, Michigan 11 1 20 20.00 T.Thompson, Rice 11 3 60 20.00 K.Alexander, Appalachian St. 12 18 359 19.94 P.Prioleau, Virginia Tech 11 17 339 19.94 M.Sherrod, Boise St. 12 16 319 19.94 D.Kerr, Syracuse 8 6 119 19.83 R.Niblett, Texas 12 10 198 19.80 D.Bray, Utah 8 4 79 19.75 C.High, Stanford 12 12 237 19.75 K.Pearson, East Carolina 10 3 59 19.67 A.Turner, Rice 12 3 59 19.67 A.Marsh, Michigan 12 12 235 19.58 A.Broome, Boston College 11 2 39 19.50 J.Glover, UNLV 12 16 312 19.50 T.King, New Mexico St. 8 10 195 19.50 J.McGill, North Carolina 9 8 156 19.50 J.Moore, Duke 9 2 39 19.50 L.Thorpe, Stanford 11 2 39 19.50 T.Wallace, Kennesaw St. 9 2 39 19.50 P.Plott, Georgia Southern 11 7 136 19.43 K.Law, Kentucky 12 9 174 19.33 D.Wells, Oregon St. 11 12 232 19.33 Q.Ashley, Ball St. 10 11 212 19.27 M.Hudson, Texas Tech 11 8 154 19.25 P.Jenkins, East Carolina 10 5 96 19.20 J.Berchal, Appalachian St. 9 1 19 19.00 J.Coleman, Washington 11 3 57 19.00 B.Farrell, Stanford 12 1 19 19.00 I.Hartrup, Mississippi 12 6 114 19.00 C.Hernandez, Wake Forest 12 1 19 19.00 T.Hudson, Vanderbilt 7 1 19 19.00 Q.Jackson, Rice 12 12 228 19.00 N.James, Notre Dame 4 1 19 19.00 K.Mason, Akron 12 1 19 19.00 T.Nagy, Kansas 12 3 57 19.00 G.Pettaway, James Madison 10 2 38 19.00 D.Stepney, Akron 6 1 19 19.00 B.Townsend, Cent. Michigan 12 1 19 19.00 V.Wilkins, Boston College 9 2 38 19.00 M.Woods, South Alabama 11 2 38 19.00 J.Hamilton, Arizona St. 12 10 189 18.90 M.Phillips, Sam Houston St. 12 15 283 18.87 N.Whittington, Oregon 10 5 94 18.80 J.Norman, E. Michigan 11 23 432 18.78 D.Williams, W. Kentucky 7 7 131 18.71 I.Jacobs, UAB 12 3 56 18.67 J.Smith, South Florida 12 3 56 18.67 M.James, Old Dominion 10 8 149 18.62 R.Williams, Louisiana-Lafayette 11 17 315 18.53 D.Brune, Ohio 12 2 37 18.50 J.Franklin, W. Michigan 12 2 37 18.50 J.Marshall, UCLA 1 2 37 18.50 W.Nixon, Syracuse 12 2 37 18.50 B.Brantley, Wyoming 10 4 73 18.25 K.Washington, Georgia St. 12 8 146 18.25 T.Washington, Iowa 11 4 73 18.25 T.Peyton, Georgia St. 10 20 364 18.20 H.Smith, Temple 12 5 91 18.20 D.DeBlanc, Wyoming 11 6 109 18.17 X.Alexander, Washington 12 1 18 18.00 K.Brown, UAB 10 1 18 18.00 D.Carnes, North Texas 12 1 18 18.00 D.Claiborne, Wake Forest 12 1 18 18.00 J.Edwards, Coastal Carolina 12 1 18 18.00 D.Kelley, Nevada 8 1 18 18.00 M.Lemon, Southern Cal 12 8 144 18.00 C.Parker, Uconn 12 1 18 18.00 V.Rosa, Uconn 12 4 72 18.00 T.Russell, Syracuse 3 2 36 18.00 M.Turner, Tulane 7 1 18 18.00 A.Woods, UCLA 11 2 36 18.00

