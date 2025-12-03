NBA fines the Philadelphia 76ers $100,000 for misleading injury report on Joel Embiid

NEW YORK (AP) — The NBA fined the Philadelphia 76ers $100,000 for violating league injury reporting rules regarding Joel Embiid.…

NEW YORK (AP) — The NBA fined the Philadelphia 76ers $100,000 for violating league injury reporting rules regarding Joel Embiid.

The 76ers failed to accurately disclose the game availability status of Embiid prior to Sunday’s contest against the Atlanta Hawks. Embiid was listed as out in Philadelphia’s initial injury report and subsequently played in the game.

The fine takes into account the 76ers’ prior history of fines for violating injury reporting rules.

Embiid did sit out Tuesday against Washington. The 76ers play again Thursday against Golden State.

