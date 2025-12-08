NBA fines Magic’s Bane $35K for throwing ball at Knicks’s Anunoby

NEW YORK (AP) — The NBA has issued a $35,000 fine to Orlando Magic guard Desmond Bane for forcefully throwing…

NEW YORK (AP) — The NBA has issued a $35,000 fine to Orlando Magic guard Desmond Bane for forcefully throwing the ball at an opponent “in an unsportsmanlike manner.”

The league announced the fine Monday.

The sequence happened on a transition play with 6:13 left in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s road loss to the New York Knicks. Bane grabbed a loose ball and rifled it at Knicks forward OG Anunoby, who was laying on the ground near the basket support, to trigger an out-of-bounds call.

The ball bounced off Anunoby’s back and Anunoby immediately got up and confronted Bane with a shove. Bane received a technical foul for the play.

