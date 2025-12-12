Nashville visits Colorado after Stamkos’ 4-goal game

Nashville Predators (12-14-4, in the Central Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (22-2-7, in the Central Division) Denver; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST…

Nashville Predators (12-14-4, in the Central Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (22-2-7, in the Central Division)

Denver; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Nashville Predators visit the Colorado Avalanche after Steven Stamkos’ four-goal game against the St. Louis Blues in the Predators’ 7-2 win.

Colorado has a 22-2-7 record overall and a 3-0-4 record in Central Division play. The Avalanche have a 20-1-5 record in games they score three or more goals.

Nashville is 3-5-2 against the Central Division and 12-14-4 overall. The Predators have committed 120 total penalties (4.0 per game) to rank 10th in NHL play.

Saturday’s game is the third time these teams meet this season. The Predators won 4-3 in a shootout in the last meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nathan MacKinnon has 25 goals and 28 assists for the Avalanche. Brock Nelson has six goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

Luke Evangelista has four goals and 19 assists for the Predators. Stamkos has scored eight goals with two assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Avalanche: 7-1-2, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.9 assists, 2.3 penalties and 4.6 penalty minutes while giving up 1.9 goals per game.

Predators: 6-4-0, averaging 3.5 goals, 6.6 assists, 4.8 penalties and 11.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Avalanche: None listed.

Predators: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

