Nashville plays Colorado in Central Division play

Colorado Avalanche (21-2-6, in the Central Division) vs. Nashville Predators (10-14-4, in the Central Division)

Nashville, Tennessee; Tuesday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Nashville Predators play the Colorado Avalanche in a matchup of Central Division squads.

Nashville has a 1-5-2 record in Central Division games and a 10-14-4 record overall. The Predators have a -27 scoring differential, with 73 total goals scored and 100 given up.

Colorado has a 21-2-6 record overall and a 3-0-3 record in Central Division play. The Avalanche have scored 115 total goals (4.0 per game) to lead the NHL.

Tuesday’s game is the second meeting between these teams this season. The Avalanche won 3-0 in the last matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Filip Forsberg has 10 goals and nine assists for the Predators. Steven Stamkos has five goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

Nathan MacKinnon has 24 goals and 25 assists for the Avalanche. Brock Nelson has five goals and five assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Predators: 5-5-0, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.9 assists, 4.2 penalties and 9.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

Avalanche: 8-1-1, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.5 assists, 2.4 penalties and 4.8 penalty minutes while giving up 1.7 goals per game.

INJURIES: Predators: None listed.

Avalanche: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

