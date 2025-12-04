Mountain West Conference extends Commissioner Gloria Nevarez’s contract 4 years through 2030

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — The Mountain West Conference has extended Commissioner Gloria Nevarez’s contract four years through 2030. The…

The conference announced Nevarez’s extension on Thursday.

“Commissioner Nevarez has demonstrated exceptional leadership during a period of rapid change across intercollegiate athletics,” University of Wyoming President and MWC Board of Directors Chair Ed Seidel said in a statement. “Her vision, collaborative approach, and steadfast commitment to student-athlete success have strengthened the Mountain West and positioned us for long-term stability. “

Nevarez became the Mountain West’s second commissioner in 2023 following the retirement of Craig Thompson, who had been commissioner since the formation of the league in 1998.

Nevarez, the former West Coast Conference commissioner, has helped guide the Mountain West through a tumultuous time of conference realignment. The league lost five schools to the Pac-12, but has built back up to 14 with recent additions.

The conference is working on a new media rights deal and will move its headquarters from Colorado Springs to Las Vegas next year.

