Morocco captain Achraf Hakimi asks fans to stop whistling the team at Africa Cup

RABAT, Morocco (AP) — Morocco captain Achraf Hakimi has appealed for the host nation’s supporters to stop whistling the team at the Africa Cup of Nations.

“It’s not normal for the supporters to whistle,” Hakimi said Sunday before Morocco’s final group game against Zambia on Monday. “We need that 12th man.”

The Moroccan players were subjected to whistles from the home fans at half time and again at full time after their disappointing 1-1 draw against Mali on Friday.

“We need the fans,” Hakimi said. “But we have to respect our rivals. They’re not easy opponents.”

Morocco, the highest ranked African team at No. 11, is considered the favorite for the 35th edition of the tournament after reaching the semifinals of the 2022 World Cup. The Atlas Lions have all their group games in the near 70,000-capacity Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat, the capital, where they will also play their first knockout game should they finish top of their group.

“We know the fans want us to win all the time. Since the World Cup, there’s a new Morocco, but we mustn’t forget to keep our feet on the ground. Having the AFCON at home helps us, but it doesn’t make things easier. We need them behind us. And as for the criticism of the coach, he’s done a great job. He was with the team at the World Cup. He has changed mentalities, even mine.”

Morocco leads Group A with four points from two games, ahead of Mali and Zambia on two, with Comoros on one point before its final group game against Mali, also Monday.

The top two progress from each group, along with the best third-place finishers.

Hakimi referred to his experience with his club Paris Saint-Germain, where the players were also whistled before the team went on to win the Champions League in May.

“People told us we weren’t a great team. In the end, we’re European champions. So there you have it,” Hakimi said.

Morocco coach Walid Regragui said Hakimi will make his first appearance of the tournament against Zambia after recovering from an ankle injury, either as a starter or a substitute.

“He’s the best player in Africa,” Regragui said.

