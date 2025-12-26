Moroccan fans cry foul amid empty seats at sold-out stadiums in Africa Cup

RABAT, Morocco (AP) — Empty seats in sold-out stadiums. Out-of-reach prices on the black market. Moroccan soccer fans, in particular,…

Moroccan soccer fans, in particular, are being frustrated at the Africa Cup of Nations because many can’t get tickets for their own team’s games.

Morocco and neighboring Algeria were the only teams to have their group-stage tickets sell out, but again on Friday there were empty seats for the host nation’s match against Mali in the near 70,000-capacity Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat.

“I tried to log in to the (ticketing) site early, but unfortunately many people logged in at the same time and I couldn’t get a place. It was completely full,” said Morocco supporter Amin Mazraoui, who was waiting outside the stadium before kickoff.

Another fan named Hicham had the same experience, trying the official ticket portal but finding every game sold out almost as soon as he started looking. He was going to watch the match at home.

The official attendance for Friday’s game was given as 63,844 – more than had attended the opening game and ceremony in the same stadium.

Touts are being blamed for snapping up tickets to the matches they feel are likely to be most popular, sensing an opportunity to sell them on for as much as 10 times what they paid. Reports suggested 50-euro ($59) tickets were being offered for 500 ($590).

“There are people connecting with 10 computers, maybe 15 computers connecting at the same time and buying a lot of places, so it’s because of them that we didn’t manage to get any seat,” Mazraoui told The Associated Press.

But all supporters (and journalists) have to provide identification through a local app called Yalla to get access to stadiums, and it seems the additional measures are making it more difficult for touts to transfer ticket-ownership.

One fan who gave his name only as Khalid was lucky and said he paid 100 Moroccan dirhams ($11) for his ticket to the game. Compared to nearby Europe, starting prices are far cheaper, while there’s no comparison to the asking prices for 2026 World Cup games.

On Wednesday, only 16,115 attended Algeria’s game against Sudan in the 22,000-capacity Moulay El Hassan Stadium in Rabat, which had been sold-out long before.

Some fans waited outside after hearing reports they’d be let in for free, then rushed the gates in an effort to get in once the game had started. Security at other stadiums has allowed free entrance after kickoff in order to increase attendance.

“They won’t open the gates for Morocco,” Mazraoui said.

The attendance at Congo’s match against Benin in the 18,000-capacity Stade El Barid in Rabat was corrected from 6,000 to 13,000.

Other games have seen little difference, with heavy rain also discouraging local fans from attending.

The 68,000-capacity Grand Stade de Tanger in Tangier felt mostly empty on Tuesday for Senegal’s match against Botswana despite 18,500 being in attendance.

The Confederation of African Football, the organizing authority, did not respond to a request for comment.

