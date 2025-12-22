Monday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bonny Eagle 64, Biddeford 57
Camden Hills Regional 87, Oxford Hills Comprehensive 55
Carrabec 41, Telstar Regional 39
Easton 59, Wisdom 48
Freeport 51, Greely 42
Gardiner Area 64, Leavitt Area 55
Kennebunk 76, Massabesic 60
Lake Region 78, Yarmouth 74
Lisbon 64, Oak Hill 59
Madison Area Memorial 69, Boothbay Region 44
Maranacook Community 69, Dirigo 66
Mt. Abram 59, Winthrop 48
Narraguagus 63, Deer Isle-Stonington 27
Sacopee Valley 51, North Yarmouth Academy 32
Scarborough 85, Noble 46
Spruce Mountain COOP (Jay/Livermore Falls) 57, Monmouth Academy 32
Sumner Memorial 51, George Stevens 29
Thornton Academy 57, Marshwood 37
Washington Academy 48, Orono 44
Waynflete 75, Old Orchard Beach 54
Wiscasset 84, Greenville 27
York 72, Wells 41
