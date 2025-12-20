MLB Salary Arbitration Eligibles List

ATHLETICS (1) — Shea Langeliers, c. BALTIMORE (11) — Keegan Akin, lhp; Shane Baz, rhp; Kyle Bradish, rhp; Yennier Cano,…

ATHLETICS (1) — Shea Langeliers, c.

BALTIMORE (11) — Keegan Akin, lhp; Shane Baz, rhp; Kyle Bradish, rhp; Yennier Cano, rhp; Gunnar Henderson, ss; Dean Kremer, rhp; Ryan Mountcastle, 1b; Trevor Rogers, lhp; Adley Rutschman, c; Taylor Ward, of; Tyler Wells, rhp.

BOSTON (5) — Triston Casas, 1b; Kutter Crawford, rhp; Romy González, 2b; Tanner Houck, rhp; Johan Oviedo, rhp.

CHICAGO (0)

CLEVELAND (1) — Steven Kwan, of.

DETROIT (8) — Kerry Carpenter, of; Riley Greene, of; Tyler Holton, lhp; Zach McKinstry, 3b; Casey Mize, rhp; Tarik Skubal, lhp; Spencer Torkelson, 1b; Will Vest, rhp.

HOUSTON (11) — Nick Allen, ss; Bryan Abreu, rhp; Hunter Brown, rhp; Yainer Diaz, c; Jake Meyers, of; Steven Okert, lhp; Isaac Paredes, 3b; Jeremy Peña, ss; Jesús Sánchez, of; Bennett Sousa, lhp; Hayden Wesneski, rhp.

KANSAS CITY (8) — Kris Bubic, lhp; Bailey Falter, lhp; Kyle Isbel, of; Daniel Lynch, lhp; Michael Massey, 2b; Nick Mears, rhp; Vinnie Pasquantino, 1b; John Schreiber, rhp.

LOS ANGELES (6) — Jo Adell, of; Brock Burke, lhp; Reid Detmers, lhp; Zach Neto, ss; Logan O’Hoppe, c; José Soriano, rhp.

MINNESOTA (7) — Alex Jackson, c; Ryan Jeffers, c; Trevor Larnach, of; Royce Lewis, ss; Bailey Ober, rhp; Joe Ryan, rhp; Cole Sands, rhp.

NEW YORK (8) — David Bednar, rhp; Jake Bird, rhp; José Caballero, inf; Jazz Chisholm Jr., 2b; Fernando Cruz, rhp; Camilo Doval, rhp; Luis Gil, rhp; Anthony Volpe, ss.

SEATTLE (7) — Randy Arozarena, of; Matt Brash, rhp; Logan Gilbert, rhp; George Kirby, rhp; Bryce Miller, rhp; Luke Raley, of; Gabe Speier, lhp.

TAMPA BAY (10) — Bryan Baker, rhp; Garrett Cleavinger, lhp; Nick Fortes, c; Griffin Jax, rhp; Kevin Kelly, rhp; Josh Lowe, of; Richie Palacios, of; Ryan Pepiot, rhp; Edwin Uceta, rhp; Steven Wilson, rhp.

TEXAS (4) — Jake Burger, 1b; Ezequiel Durán, 2b; Josh Jung, 3b; Josh Smith, ss.

TORONTO (4) — Ernie Clement, inf; Tyler Heineman, c; Eric Lauer, lhp; Daulton Varsho, of.

___

ARIZONA (8) — Kevin Ginkel, rhp; Jake McCarthy, of; Gabriel Moreno, c; Ryne Nelson, rhp; A.J. Puk, lhp; Pavin Smith, 1b; Alek Thomas, of; Ryan Thompson, rhp.

ATLANTA (1) — Dylan Lee, lhp.

CHICAGO (2) — Javier Assad, rhp; Justin Steele, lhp.

CINCINNATI (10) — Graham Ashcraft, rhp; Will Benson, of; TJ Friedl, of; Nick Lodolo, lhp; Gavin Lux, of-inf; Matt McLain, 2b; Tony Santillan, rhp; Brady Singer, rhp; Spencer Steer, 1b-of; Tyler Stephenson, c.

COLORADO (6) — Brennan Bernardino, lhp; Brenton Doyle, of; Ryan Feltner, rhp; Tyler Freeman, of-inf; Jimmy Herget, rhp; Mickey Moniak, of.

LOS ANGELES (4) — Anthony Banda, lhp; Alex Call, of; Brusdar Graterol, rhp; Brock Stewart, rhp.

MIAMI (7) — Anthony Bender, rhp; Edward Cabrera, rhp; Calvin Faucher, rhp; Braxton Garrett, lhp; Max Meyer, rhp; Andrew Nardi, lhp; Ryan Weathers, lhp.

MILWAUKEE (6) — William Contreras, c; Trevor Megill, rhp; Garrett Mitchell, of; Brice Turang, 2b; Andrew Vaughn, 1b; Angel Zerpa, lhp.

NEW YORK (6) — Francisco Alvarez, c; Huascar Brazobán, rhp; Reed Garrett, rhp; Tylor Megill, rhp; David Peterson, lhp; Luis Torrens, c.

PHILADELPHIA (7) — Tanner Banks, lhp; Alec Bohm, 3b; Jhoan Duran, rhp; Jesús Luzardo, lhp; Brandon Marsh, of; Edmundo Sosa, inf; Bryson Stott, 2b.

PITTSBURGH (4) — Joey Bart, c; Oneil Cruz, of; Justin Lawrence, rhp; Dennis Santana, rhp.

ST. LOUIS (7) — Alec Burleson, of; Brendan Donovan, 2b-lf; Nolan Gorman, 2b-3b; Matthew Liberatore, lhp; Lars Nootbaar of; Andre Pallante, rhp; JoJo Romero, lhp.

SAN DIEGO (6) — Jason Adam, rhp; Freddy Fermin, c; Mason Miller, rhp; Adrián Morejón, lhp; JP Sears, lhp; Gavin Sheets, of-dh.

SAN FRANCISCO (0)

WASHINGTON (5) — CJ Abrams, ss; Cade Cavalli, rhp; Luis García, 2b; MacKenzie Gore, lhp; Jake Irvin, rhp.

___

