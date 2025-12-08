Minor-league Macclesfield to host holder Crystal Palace in FA Cup 3rd round

LONDON (AP) — English FA Cup holder Crystal Palace will travel to sixth-tier Macclesfield in the third round next month after the draw was made Monday.
Macclesfield, one of four minor-league clubs still in the FA Cup, sits 14th in the National League North.
In its previous guise as Macclesfield Town, the team reached the fourth round of the competition in 2013 before losing to Wigan.
Palace is flying high in the Premier League, fourth in the standings.
The draw threw up four all-Premier League ties, topped by Aston Villa’s trip to Tottenham. Everton faces Sunderland, Newcastle takes on Bournemouth and Manchester United hosts Brighton.
Premier League leader Arsenal travels to 2008 winner Portsmouth, while Wrexham landed a high-profile home clash against Nottingham Forest.
Liverpool hosts Barnsley, Manchester City faces third-tier Exeter and Chelsea visits London rival Charlton, which is in the second tier.
Full draw:
Wolves v Shrewsbury
Doncaster v Southampton
Tottenham v Aston Villa
Port Vale v Fleetwood
Preston v Wigan
Ipswich v Blackpool
Wrexham v Nottingham Forest
Charlton v Chelsea
Manchester City v Exeter
West Ham v QPR
Sheffield Wednesday v Brentford
Fulham v Middlesbrough
Everton v Sunderland
Liverpool v Barnsley
Burnley v Millwall
Norwich v Walsall
Portsmouth v Arsenal
Derby v Leeds
Swansea v West Brom
Salford v Swindon
Boreham Wood v Brackley or Burton
Grimsby v Weston-super-Mare
Hull v Blackburn
Newcastle v Bournemouth
MK Dons v Oxford
Cheltenham v Leicester
Cambridge v Birmingham
Bristol City v Watford
Stoke v Coventry
Macclesfield v Crystal Palace
Manchester United v Brighton
Sheffield United v Mansfield
Ties will be played around weekend of January 10-11.
___
AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.