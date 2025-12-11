Minnesota takes on Golden State after Edwards’ 40-point game

Minnesota Timberwolves (15-9, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (13-12, eighth in the Western Conference) San Francisco;…

Minnesota Timberwolves (15-9, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (13-12, eighth in the Western Conference)

San Francisco; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Warriors -1.5; over/under is 224.5

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota visits the Golden State Warriors after Anthony Edwards scored 40 points in the Timberwolves’ 108-105 loss to the Phoenix Suns.

The Warriors have gone 10-7 against Western Conference teams. Golden State scores 113.5 points while outscoring opponents by 1.8 points per game.

The Timberwolves are 10-8 against conference opponents. Minnesota has a 3-7 record against opponents above .500.

The Warriors average 113.5 points per game, 1.3 fewer points than the 114.8 the Timberwolves give up. The Timberwolves are shooting 48.6% from the field, 2.9% higher than the 45.7% the Warriors’ opponents have shot this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jimmy Butler III is averaging 19.5 points, 5.7 rebounds, five assists and 1.6 steals for the Warriors. Brandin Podziemski is averaging 21 points, eight rebounds, seven assists and two steals over the past 10 games.

Edwards is averaging 28.7 points and 3.8 assists for the Timberwolves. Julius Randle is averaging 21.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 4-6, averaging 110.2 points, 45.7 rebounds, 27.5 assists, 9.3 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.3 points per game.

Timberwolves: 6-4, averaging 118.2 points, 43.0 rebounds, 26.6 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.2 points.

INJURIES: Warriors: Draymond Green: day to day (midfoot), Al Horford: day to day (back), Stephen Curry: out (quadricep).

Timberwolves: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.