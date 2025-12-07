Minnesota takes home win streak into matchup with Phoenix

Phoenix Suns (13-10, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (15-8, sixth in the Western Conference) Minneapolis; Monday, 7:30…

Phoenix Suns (13-10, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (15-8, sixth in the Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota will try to keep its five-game home win streak alive when the Timberwolves take on Phoenix.

The Timberwolves have gone 10-7 against Western Conference teams. Minnesota ranks ninth in the Western Conference in rebounding averaging 43.2 rebounds. Rudy Gobert leads the Timberwolves with 10.2 boards.

The Suns are 12-9 in Western Conference play. Phoenix has a 6-8 record against opponents above .500.

The 120.3 points per game the Timberwolves average are 6.5 more points than the Suns give up (113.8). The Suns average 116.2 points per game, 1.2 more than the 115.0 the Timberwolves give up.

The two teams match up for the second time this season. The Suns defeated the Timberwolves 114-113 in their last matchup on Nov. 22. Dillon Brooks led the Suns with 22 points, and Anthony Edwards led the Timberwolves with 41 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Julius Randle is averaging 23 points, 7.3 rebounds and 5.9 assists for the Timberwolves. Jaden McDaniels is averaging 27.0 points over the last 10 games.

Collin Gillespie is averaging 13.3 points and 4.9 assists for the Suns. Brooks is averaging 23 points and four assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Timberwolves: 7-3, averaging 119.7 points, 44.3 rebounds, 26.7 assists, 8.3 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.0 points per game.

Suns: 5-5, averaging 113.2 points, 41.7 rebounds, 22.7 assists, 12.0 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.1 points.

INJURIES: Timberwolves: None listed.

Suns: Isaiah Livers: day to day (hip), Devin Booker: out (groin), Jalen Green: out (hamstring).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

