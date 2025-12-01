Minnesota faces New Orleans on 3-game road slide

Minnesota Timberwolves (12-8, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (3-18, 15th in the Western Conference) New Orleans;…

Minnesota Timberwolves (12-8, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (3-18, 15th in the Western Conference)

New Orleans; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota travels to New Orleans looking to end its three-game road slide.

The Pelicans are 1-16 against conference opponents. New Orleans leads the Western Conference with 53.2 points in the paint led by Zion Williamson averaging 14.6.

The Timberwolves are 7-7 against Western Conference opponents. Minnesota ranks seventh in the league averaging 14.4 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 38.6% from downtown. Anthony Edwards leads the team averaging 3.5 makes while shooting 40.9% from 3-point range.

The Pelicans average 111.2 points per game, 2.9 fewer points than the 114.1 the Timberwolves allow. The Timberwolves are shooting 48.7% from the field, 1.2% lower than the 49.9% the Pelicans’ opponents have shot this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Derik Queen is shooting 48.0% and averaging 11.9 points for the Pelicans. Micah Peavy is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Julius Randle is scoring 23.0 points per game and averaging 7.5 rebounds for the Timberwolves. Donte DiVincenzo is averaging 4.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pelicans: 1-9, averaging 113.8 points, 44.1 rebounds, 23.9 assists, 9.9 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 122.6 points per game.

Timberwolves: 6-4, averaging 117.0 points, 45.1 rebounds, 26.1 assists, 9.2 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.2 points.

INJURIES: Pelicans: Zion Williamson: out (hamstring), Karlo Matkovic: out (calf), Herbert Jones: out (calf), Dejounte Murray: out (leg), Trey Murphy III: out (elbow), Jordan Poole: out (quad), Jordan Hawkins: out (illness).

Timberwolves: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.